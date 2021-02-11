Bill Burton is the president and founder of Bryson Gillette, an intentionally diverse political, strategic communications and public affairs firm based in Los Angeles and Washington, DC. Burton served as national press secretary on President Barack Obama's first presidential campaign and in the first term of his administration as deputy White House press secretary and special assistant to the President. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) Wednesday marked the 334th day since our world shrank. In our house, we start the count on March 13, the last day the kids had school, the day of our last in-person meetings and the last day I wore dress shoes. Practically speaking, that means Wednesday's breakfast marked our 1,000th meal in captivity.

After who knows how many thousands of eggs, pounds of ground turkey and boxes of wheat rotini we've gone through, it has certainly had its culinary challenges. But the upside is that we learn more about each other every single day. For example, about 40 weeks in, after baking salmon on a weekly rotation, I learned my wife does not, in fact, like salmon.

Not many of us would have chosen this isolation, the tragedy of Covid-19 or what the politics of last year put us through. But looking for silver linings -- as I'm sure all of us are trying to do -- I've seen how having 1,000 meals with the people most important in my life has brought us closer together.

As we all eagerly await for the return of being able to be together again, I'm reminded of a Hebrew word for wait, qavah. (And while I do have a year of college Hebrew under my belt, it was my pastor who reminded me about it on Sunday.)

The figurative meaning is "eagerly waiting." The literal meaning is "binding together," like making a rope or braiding hair. For many of us, I think those two meanings -- embracing those closest to us, while we await with hope what lies ahead -- capture where a lot of us are.

