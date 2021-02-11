How to stop your cat from killing so much wildlife

(CNN) Cat owners who want to stop their pets hunting wildlife as much should play with them and feed them more meat, according to a new study.

Typical methods of preventing feline hunting, which sparks conservation and welfare concerns, rely on methods that many cat owners find unacceptable, such as keeping them indoors or making them wear special collars.

But now a team of researchers from the University of Exeter, southwestern England, has found that play and diet can have a significant effect, according to a news release from the university published Thursday.

Feeding a cat premium commercial food in which proteins came from meat saw a 36% reduction in the number of prey animals brought home, while five to 10 minutes of daily play resulted in a 25% reduction, researchers said.

"While keeping cats indoors is the only sure-fire way to prevent hunting, some owners are worried about the welfare implications of restricting their cat's outdoor access," said Robbie McDonald, a professor in ecology at Exeter's Environment and Sustainability Institute.

