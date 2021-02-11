CNN 10 - February 12, 2021

Story highlights
February 12, 2021
1. What is the name of the holiday that traditionally triggers the "world's largest human migration" in China?
2. The NFL's chief medical officer said that the league's "most effective strategy" in preventing the spread of coronavirus is what?
3. According to the U.S. Constitution, a conviction in an impeachment trial requires the votes of at least how many senators?
4. In what small African nation, which forms the eastern shore of Lake Kivu, is a conservationist working to preserve the grey crowned crane?
5. What communist country, which used to be an ally of the Soviet Union, recently announced it would allow private workers in 2,000 different fields?
6. Name the internet browser that was launched in 1994 and later introduced Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) technology to help make online shopping more secure.
7. What new requirement is the U.S. government considering for domestic airline passengers, though some industry leaders say it wouldn't make travelers safer?
8. In what nation would you find the Sierra Gorda ecological region, which a conservationist has been working to protect while still preserving some jobs in the area?
9. More than half of the workers in the nation of India make their living in what industry, which is subject to new and controversial laws in the country?
10. What two-word term describes how cold your body perceives the temperature to be when you're outside and the wind is blowing?
