There’s no questioning that we are in love with Truff. Whether it’s the brand’s signature hot sauce or tantalizing pasta sauce, we can’t get enough of its truffle-infused goodies. So when we heard there was a new mayonnaise on the horizon, we dropped everything so we could try it.

Truff’s new mayo comes in two decadent flavors — a standard truffle-infused mixture and a spicy mayo that are available now ($24.99 for a two-pack; truff.com). We taste tested both of the new mayos with a big plate of fries and even a turkey sandwich and, in short, they’re delicious.

We have some pretty strong loyalties to a certain Japanese mayonnaise, but Truff’s spread is a tasty alternative that can elevate nearly anything you spread it on. The truffle flavor comes through boldly without being overpowering, and it pairs beautifully with the richness of the mayo. Tasting it really makes you think it’d come as a condiment at some fancy pub along with a $25 burger.

Both mayos are gluten-free and made with organic eggs and sunflower oil, creating a smooth and creamy consistency. This tasted especially delicious with the subtle kick the red jalapenos bring to the spicy mayo. The spice is bright and provides just enough heat to add nice depth to whatever you put it on. We’ll definitely be spreading it on all future burgers and sandwiches we make.

The subtle and delightful truffle flavors of these mayos can turn even the most boring sandwich into a gourmet meal. We imagine either of Truff’s latest condiments would be amazing on a BLT or juicy burger, and they’d both make a killer aioli. While the spreads are a little pricey, the depth of flavor you get can’t be rivaled by any standard supermarket mayo.

So if you’re sick and tired of boring, flavorless spreads and your lazy lunches need a jumpstart, you can snag a two-pack of either flavor or even a combo pack for $24.99 at Truff’s website right now.