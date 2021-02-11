Flowers aren’t always appreciated when you’re stuck indoors and live with someone with pollen allergies. And a box of chocolates? After a year of scarfing down comfort food like there was no tomorrow, it’s kind of like asking your significant other to put a hat on a hat.
So when you’re trying to come up with an extra-special gift for a loved one on a special occasion, whether it’s Valentine’s Day or a wedding anniversary or just a Saturday, you’ll want to look beyond the usual cookie-cutter go-tos. It’s time to express your love a different way.
With the tech wizardry of 2021 and Shutterfly’s easy-to-use interface, you can give a gift that’s totally unique to the both of you — a chance to relive your relationship from the beginning. With a Shutterfly photo book or calendar, you can show your partner that you’d do it all over again exactly the same way, and that they are your greatest gift in life.
Stylish and customizable to your fancy, a Shutterfly photo book replays in vibrant color your favorite moments, trips, family holidays, kids’ growing milestones, fun with pets and irreplaceable, unrepeatable little moments in life. No longer are you going to have to squint at photos of these memories via text message on a tiny phone while crammed shoulder to shoulder with strangers on the train.
You don’t need an art degree to design your own professional-looking photo book — not with Shutterfly’s easy-to-use app. All you have to do is start with a template with a style you like, then work from there to tailor it to your specific tastes. Add photos from your phone, social media feed or computer and build a library of your own pictures to create the perfect book. If you’re short on time or ideas, or you’re simply all thumbs when it comes to design, take a gander at Shutterfly’s Idea Pages for inspiration. You can take one of the preexisting designs on the Idea Pages and customize from there, from colors to text fonts. Or you can use Shutterfly’s Make My Book service, which puts your photo book in the hands of professional designers who will put together an album to act as a seamless framework for the photos you’ve selected.
Shutterfly’s photo calendars are just as easy and give you the added option of marking special days of the year with pictorial reminders of why your relationship has been so special. Every month, your partner can get a whole new slate of photos of your life together in a personalized wall calendar. Instead of marking birthdays and anniversaries with your illegible scrawl to remind you, fill the squares with a favorite wedding photo or your child’s beaming, cake-covered face. You can even marry the romantic to the practical by creating a mouse pad calendar or magnetic refrigerator calendar so that work or making family meals is less a chore and more an excuse for pleasant memories. Cute, one of a kind and actually useful, Shutterfly’s photo calendars are going to be a gift your significant other will appreciate for a long time after the roses wither and the chocolates are nothing more than a smear on waxed paper. To top it off, you can create the calendar to start on any month, so no waiting until January to make use of the masterpiece!
In addition to their highly customizable photo books and calendars, Shutterfly offers a wide range of other amazing personalized gifts to choose from. Their dedicated Valentine’s Day Gift Guide is a great way to get inspired for the holiday!
Mother’s Day and Father’s Day will be here before we know it, so now is a perfect time to start your photo book or calendar project. Shutterfly is offering a free 8-inch-by-8-inch photo book or 8-inch-by-11-inch calendar for new customers until April 1, 2021. You just pay for shipping! Enter the code FREEBOOKNEW or FREECALNEW at checkout after signing up to get your complimentary gift at Shutterfly.