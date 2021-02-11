(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on AirPods, discounted PhoneSoap UV sanitizers and extra savings at Nordstrom Rack. All that and more below.

PHOTO: PhoneSoap PhoneSoap UV Sanitizers

Keep your tech (and other items) clean with these one-day deals on PhoneSoap at Woot!. Today only, you can save on the UV-sanitizing PhoneSoap 3, Pro and HomeSoap, which is designed to fit items larger than a smartphone. Just be sure to shop before these popular sanitizers get snapped up. For more information, read our full PhoneSoap review here.

Editor’s note: It’s still unknown whether or not UV sanitizers and UV-C can kill Covid-19, and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) released an advisory confirming this. They also note that direct contact with UV-C or looking into the light can cause injury. The UV sanitizers above feature lids with a locking mechanism or the light is only activated when the cover is confirmed to be closed. You can see the full advisory from the FDA here and further analysis from CNN Business here.

PHOTO: Belkin Belkin Boost Charge Power Pocket 5K

Stay charged up when you’re on the go with this incredible deal on the Belkin Boost Charge Power Pocket 5K, our pick for the best portable charger for iPhone. This charger earned that title thanks to the inclusion of a Lightning port in addition to the USB Type A port, meaning you can use the same cord to charge your phone and refill the battery. It’s approved through Apple’s MFi certification program, and now, it’s just under $10 at Best Buy — that’s $30 off its usual price.

PHOTO: Dyson Refurbished Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler

In addition to making your floors spotless, Dyson is adept at styling your strands with its range of hair tools. And right now, you can snap up a refurbished Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $399.99 at eBay or Newegg. Normally, these dryers go for about $550 when they’re brand new, so be sure to add one to your own hair care arsenal before they sell out. You can read our full review of the Airwrap here.

PHOTO: Apple Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case

Apple’s second-generation AirPods with a charging case are now on sale at Amazon for one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in months. You can snag a pair of your own for just $109.99 (an extra $9.99 discount will be deducted at checkout). Just note: This isn’t the wireless charging case, so you’ll need a hard plug-in.

PHOTO: Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is making way for new styles by marking the old ones way down. The retailer’s Clear the Rack event is on, with over 20,000 clearance items going for an extra 25% off for a total savings of up to 75% off. Nordy Club members get first dibs on the best styles today only; the sale will open up to everyone tomorrow.

Scores of your favorite brands are among the on-sale inventory, including Nike, Cole Haan, Eileen Fisher, Madewell, Adidas and more. Because there are simply so many apparel items, shoes, accessories, home items, and beauty finds included in this sale, the best way to sift through it all is to filter by your favorite brands — or, feel free to spend your whole weekend scrolling through thousands of items in search of everything you didn’t know you needed.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249; amazon.com)

Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are down to a great price. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $189.99 at Amazon. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Brooklinen

PHOTO: Brooklinen Brooklinen

Brooklinen makes some of the most coveted bed and bath linens around — not to mention loungewear and other cozy chic home items — and right now you can score it all at a discount. At the brand’s Presidents Day Sale, which starts today, you’ll get 15% off your purchase. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout, but this rare sale ends soon, so hurry.

SodaStream Fizzi One-Touch Sparkling Water Maker Bundle ($145.99, originally $189.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon SodaStream Fizzi One-Touch Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

Stop buying soda and seltzer for good with this deal on a SodaStream at Amazon. Right now you can save on a machine that allows you to make your own pop; it’s down to $145.99, the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular bundle. In addition to the SodaStream, you’ll also be getting two 60-liter CO2 canisters, three 1-liter carbonating bottles and two Bubly flavor drops.

Casper Mattresses (starting at $535; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Casper Casper Mattresses

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag a Casper mattress for less. The popular mattress and bedding company is hosting its Presidents Day Sale, with 15% off mattresses and 10% off pillows, sheets and duvets. However, you can also find select mattresses, along with a box spring and bed frame, on Amazon for $1 less than on Casper’s own site.

Instant Pot Max ($99.99, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Instant Pot Max

For those who have yet to hop on the Instant Pot bandwagon, this 6-quart multicooker does the job of nine different kitchen appliances, and right now it’s under $100 — the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. It’s not just a pressure cooker; it’s also a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, warmer, canner and sous vide. The stainless steel inner pot is included, along with a sealing ring, steam rack, soup spoon, rice paddle and lid holder, and you’ll find thousands of recipes and how-tos on the Instant Pot mobile app. If you’re hungry for more info, check out our full guide to the Instant Pot here.

Eufy Smart Scale C1 ($19.99, originally $32.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Eufy Smart Scale C1

The Eufy Smart Scale C1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just under $20 for it on Amazon. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 11 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements. Plus, it allows for up to 16 individual users on each account so the whole family can take advantage of the scale to further their fitness goals.

Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

PHOTO: Adidas Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

Now’s your chance to save on Adidas’ most iconic sneaker. Select Stan Smith sneakers are 50% off when you use code STAN at checkout, starting today through February 11. Choose from men’s, women’s and kids’ shoes, in styles ranging from classic with green accents to shoes featuring less ubiquitous colors and eye-catching patterns.

Wayfair

PHOTO: Wayfair Wayfair

A holiday weekend means new home decor deals from Wayfair. The mega home retailer is kicking off its Presidents Day Clearance sale, so you can save big on all the furniture you need for your bedroom, living room, kitchen, patio and beyond. Or, if you’re just looking to add a few new touches to your space, shop deals on wall art, area rugs, storage solutions and even pet essentials.

Best Buy

PHOTO: Best Buy Best Buy

In need of a new appliance? Presidents Day is a great time to shop, and Best Buy has already marked down tons of refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges and more from top brands like LG and Samsung in honor of the holiday weekend. Browse through all the deals, many of which include savings on appliance bundles, right now.

