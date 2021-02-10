Woman donates 62 gallons of breast milk to moms struggling with lactation

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) When Katy Bannerman pulled open her deep freezer it was overflowing with packets of breast milk, 8,000 ounces to be exact. Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, the North Carolina mother of two began donating her extra supply of breast milk to mothers struggling with breastfeeding issues.

Bannerman was inspired to donate her surplus breast milk after struggling with lactation issues herself during her first son's infancy. But when she became pregnant with her second child, Bannerman was determined to overcome her past issues.

After seeking help from a private lactation consultant, Bannerman began overproducing, pumping up to 90 ounces of breast milk in one day. She decided to donate her surplus milk supply to help out moms who struggled just like she did early on.

"That was kind of my intended recipient, someone who had themselves struggled with breastfeeding, for one reason or another," Bannerman told CNN.

Katy Bannerman struggled with lactation issues with her first child but overcame them with her second child.

At first when she began overproducing, Bannerman didn't know what to do with so much extra breast milk. She turned to local Facebook groups where women fostered online communities around breastfeeding and nursing, including calls for breast milk.

