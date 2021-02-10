TV host Laura Berman says her son died of an overdose after a drug dealer connected with him on Snapchat

(CNN) Relationship therapist and TV host Laura Berman is grieving her teen son who she says died of an overdose from drugs he purchased from someone he connected with on Snapchat, according to her post on social media.

"My beautiful boy is gone. 16 years old," Berman posted on Instagram about Samuel Berman Chapman's death. "Sheltering at home. A drug dealer connected with him on Snapchat and gave him fentinyl (sic) laced Xanax or Percocet (toxicology will tell) and he overdosed in his room. They do this because it hooks people even more and is good for business but it causes overdose and the kids don't know what they are taking."

"My heart is completely shattered and I am not sure how to keep breathing," she added. "I post this now only so that not one more kid dies. We watched him so closely. Straight A student. Getting ready for college. Experimentation gone bad. He got the drugs delivered to the house. Please watch your kids and WATCH SNAPCHAT especially. That's how they get them."

CNN spoke with Samuel Chapman, Laura's husband and father to their three children.

He said their youngest son found Samuel in his room lying on his back "... and a classic fentanyl death pose, where ... their breathing slows down so much their body starts convulsing," Chapman described.

