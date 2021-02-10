Dodger Stadium, four other Los Angeles vaccination sites to temporarily close due to shortage of supply, mayor says

(CNN) Five of Los Angeles' coronavirus vaccination sites, including one of the nation's largest at Dodger Stadium, will be forced to temporarily close Friday and Saturday due to a lack of vaccine doses, the mayor said.

"We don't have enough vaccines," Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a news conference on Wednesday. "We're vaccinating people faster than new vials are arriving here in Los Angeles and I'm very concerned. Our vaccine supply is uneven, it's unpredictable, and too often, inequitable."

While the city has been administering about 13,000 doses a day, only 16,000 new doses arrived this week.

"By tomorrow, the city will have exhausted its current supply of the Moderna vaccine for first dose appointments," Garcetti said.

About 293,252 doses of the vaccine have been administered at the five city-operated vaccine distribution sites, and 98% of all doses the city has received have been distributed, according to the mayor.

