This restaurant owner buys out street vendors' tamales so they can call it a day during a Chicago cold snap

(CNN) When it's 9 degrees in Chicago, you can see your frozen breath in the air, feel the arctic sting on your face and, on this February morning, bask in the warmth of a caring man armed with 50 tamales.

Restaurateur Robert Magiet just purchased the Mexican rollups from a street vendor. It was the seller's entire day's inventory. His workday effectively over, the shivering salesman happily abandons the frozen sidewalk.

Magiet makes similar mass purchases from other street vendors this brutal morning. He says on average he purchases 15 dozen tamales for an average price of $16 a dozen.

"At first they are in disbelief. They don't understand why someone would want to buy so many tamales," he told CNN.

The cold dawn of a hot tamale project

