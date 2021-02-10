Harvard Law Review elects its first Muslim president

(CNN) The Harvard Law Review has elected Hassaan Shahawy, a Los Angeles born and bred Egyptian American, as the first Muslim president in its 134-year history.

Jennifer Heath, the program administrator and information systems manager at the publication, confirmed that Shahawy is the first Muslim president.

Founded in 1887 by future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, the Harvard Law Review is a student-edited law journal with the largest circulation of any law journal worldwide, according to Harvard University

A second-year law student at Harvard Law School, Shahawy first served as a general editor for the law review for six months before he decided to run for president this past January.

"It's very humbling of course, to have a Muslim elected in a positive way," Shahawy said. He noted that while he felt the change was symbolic that "doesn't make a big difference to many people's daily lives...[or] the bad policies or laws that make their lives challenging.

