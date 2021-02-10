Chicago public school teachers back tentative deal to return to in-person learning, union says

(CNN) Members of the Chicago Teachers Union have voted to return to in-person learning, according to a news release from the union.

The tentative agreement ends weeks of tense negotiations between the union and Chicago Public Schools system.

"This plan is not what any of us deserve. Not us. Not our students. Not their families. The fact that CPS could not delay reopening a few short weeks to ramp up vaccinations and preparations in schools is a disgrace," the union said in the news release. "We will protect ourselves by using the school Safety Committees created under this agreement to organize and see that CPS meets safety standards and mitigation protocols."

While both sides agreed that they wanted to be back in the classroom with students, the teachers union worried that it was not yet safe in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the union's news release, 13,681 members voted yes and 6,585 voted no to the proposed framework for in-person learning.