After the deadly shooting at Minnesota clinic, health care center says 'our hearts were broken'

(CNN) For both patients and staff, the shooting at a Minnesota healthcare center that killed one person and wounded four others has been traumatic, the center said in a statement.

"Our hearts were broken," Allina Health said Tuesday night. "The Wright County Sheriff's Office is leading the ongoing investigation, and we are assisting in any way we can. Right now, our focus is on supporting our staff, their families, and our patients."

A 67-year-old man Gregory Ulrich is in custody after the shooting Tuesday morning in the town of Buffalo, Police Chief Pat Budke said. While law enforcement is familiar with Ulrich and believes he acted alone, there is still much they are investigating about the incident, officials said.

In the meantime, the community is left to process the threat to a place of care.

"As caretakers of victims of gunshots and other violent injuries, nurses and healthcare workers are acutely aware that violence could easily come to the doors of their workplace too," the Minnesota Nurse Association said in a statement. "Seeing other workers become victims shakes any hospital worker to their core."

