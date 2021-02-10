When he couldn't find healthy options for his family during the pandemic, a dad turned his backyard into a farm

(CNN) It was the start of the coronavirus pandemic when meat and eggs began to disappear from the aisles of Vincent Padgett's local grocery store.

"I was like, 'This is a problem,'" Padgett told CNN. "There was no meat probably from March to April unless you got there early morning."

With a lack of access to quality food, the 25-year-old from Memphis, Tennessee, used what he had to provide healthy options for his wife and two children: He turned his backyard into a poultry farm.

Padgett's children watch the chickens in the family's backyard farm.

"I just decided to start growing my own food," said Padgett, who was furloughed from his job at Best Buy at the start of the pandemic. "I took the initiative for myself and my family."

In what he described as an average urban backyard, Padgett is raising chickens and growing several types of produce, including green beans, tomatoes, strawberries, apples and more. He says the backyard farm has lowered the cost of feeding his family and has become a lesson in sustainable living for his kids.