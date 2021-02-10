The best way to say 'I love you' is to stay away

(CNN) Some say distance makes the heart grow fonder, but it also keeps you safer, according to the latest guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mail love letters, send roses or deliver chocolates, but don't plan any in-person activities this Valentine's Day with people outside your household.

The CDC guidelines say the safest way to celebrate the holiday is to stick with the people you live with or transition the festivities online.

For people interested in expressing their love for those outside their household, CDC guidance advises going outdoors.

CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, cautioned against any indoor gathering with people outside your pod.

