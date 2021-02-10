More than 80% of Alabama's Black population lived in a county where life expectancy didn't meet vaccine eligibility, CNN analysis shows

(CNN) At least 83% of Alabama's Black population lived in counties where life expectancy among Black people did not meet age requirements for vaccine eligibility, according to a CNN analysis.

Before Monday, only frontline essential workers, long-term care residents and staff, and people 75 and older were eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Alabama.

Yet, in 47 of the state's 67 counties, life expectancy among Black people is less than 75 years, according to data from County Health Rankings, a collaborative project between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Life expectancy for White people in Alabama, however, is less than 75 years in only 25 counties.

Data was not available for 10 of the state's counties.

