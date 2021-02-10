How a hit TV show exposed the failure to learn the lessons of the past on Covid-19

London (CNN) A man lies alone in a hospital bed, frightened and cut off from most of his family and friends, while the outside world grapples with the growing threat of an unfamiliar virus. As he lies stricken, he is cared for by doctors and nurses dressed head to toe in PPE. Eventually he begs for his mother to make him better and asks her through tears if everyone who has contracted this disease has died.

But this isn't a sequence in a news report from an overwhelmed Covid ward. The year is 1985 and this is a scene from "It's a Sin," a searing British television miniseries that explores the AIDS crisis over a ten-year period through the lens of those that lived it.

The parallels between the devastation wreaked by AIDS and the tragedy of Covid-19 today are clear. Thousands of lives lost, people dying alone in hospital, denied the opportunity to say goodbye to loved ones, with only medical staff to offer comfort in their final moments. Funerals devoid of crowds of mourners , misinformation and confusion over the surging crisis spread rapidly across the globe.

But -- when it comes to the public health response -- have governments and politicians learned the lessons of the past?

Marc Thompson, HIV campaigner and activist

Marc Thompson, who was diagnosed with HIV in 1986 at the age of 17 and now works promoting public health in underserved communities in the UK, doesn't think so. "I have yet to speak to a government minister working on the Covid response who has asked the question as to what we have learned from the HIV and AIDS crisis," says Thompson.

