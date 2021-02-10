(CNN) —

The pandemic is still going on, so plenty of us are shopping for home goods safely from our laptop instead of in stores these days — and sites like Wayfair make it super easy, with hundreds of options for pretty much anything you might need for your home. Right now, the site is running a huge clearance sale through President’s Day weekend, with thousands of products up to 70% off.

Read on for some of our tips from the sale below. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your pillows for a better night’s rest or swap out your much-used kitchen knives for a high-quality set, you’ll find something you need to upgrade your space.

Beautyrest 16” Plush Pillow Top Mattress ($499.99, originally $1,049.00; wayfair.com)

PHOTO: Wayfair Beautyrest 16" Plush Pillow Top Mattress

If you could use some better-quality sleep, this Beautyrest mattress comes decked out with a pillow top and is more than half-off right now. It has gel memory foam lumbar support, so you feel perfectly and plushly cushioned all night.

ClosetMaid 2 Tier Pull Out Drawer ($41.99, originally $64.99; wayfair.com)

PHOTO: Wayfair ClosetMaid 2 Tier Pull Out Drawer

If you’ve had it up to here with your kitchen storage at this point in lockdown, this two-tier pull-out draw keeps everything close at hand and easily within reach — and it’s way cheaper than redoing your whole kitchen.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet ($119.95, originally $155; wayfair.com)

PHOTO: Wayfair Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet

Cast iron skillets can work magic on food — and they last forever if you take care of them, making them a great investment for the kitchen. This Le Creuset option is one you’ll be happy to use on the stove or even display on the wall, and it’s almost 25% off right now.

Henckels Graphite 20-Piece Knife Block Set ($259.95, originally $900, wayfair.com)

PHOTO: Wayfair Henckels Graphite 20-Piece Knife Block Set

Knives do the hard work of prepping your meals, and they’ve probably been put to use a little more than usual since we’ve all been dining out less. If you’re looking to upgrade from your starter-kitchen knives or your trusty blades are past sharpening again, this good-looking 20-piece set gets top marks from users.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Breeze Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow ($109.99, wayfair.com)

PHOTO: Wayfair Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Breeze Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow

This pressure-relieving memory foam pillow is from one of the most well-known names in the mattress game. The medium feel is great for all types of sleepers (side, back or stomach), and it has cooling gel on both sides to keep hot sleepers super comfortable.

WallPops! 10-inch by 10-inch Resin Peel and Stick Field Tile ($5.24 per square foot, originally $9.71 per square foot; wayfair.com)

PHOTO: Wayfair WallPops! 10" x 10" Resin Peel & Stick Field Tile

An easy, affordable upgrade for those of us bound by rental contracts, this peel-and-stick tile is great if you can’t take your ‘80s kitchen or bathroom tile anymore. Wayfair has a handy calculator that includes an extra 10% of materials in case you make a mistake or are working with tricky corners.

Kalorik The Maxx 26 Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, Stainless Steel ($199.99, originally $279.99; wayfair.com)

PHOTO: Wayfair Kalorik The Maxx 26 Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, Stainless Steel

This sleek air fryer doesn’t look like most countertop models — but it’s not your usual air fryer, either. Instead, it’s a slow cooker, pizza oven (it even hits 500 degrees), roaster, toaster, dehydrator and rotisserie — and with 26 quarts of volume, there’s plenty of room for whatever kitchen adventure you might be embarking on.

