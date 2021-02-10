(CNN) —

Valentine’s Day typically comes standard with chocolates, flowers, a card and a romantic dinner. While that’s a nice formula, this year, your loved one deserves a little something extra for everything you two have gone through.

If you want to get your partner a special gift to show how much you love and appreciate him, a heartfelt Valentine’s Day gift is the way to go. To help you find the perfect present for the man in your life, we spent hours searching the internet for 25 of the most thoughtful and useful gifts he’s sure to love. And if you have more people to shop for, check out our favorite heartfelt gift ideas, gifts for her, last-minute gift ideas, Nordstrom gifts and top-rated Amazon gifts.

JeremiasArt Custom Family Portrait (starting at $21.25; etsy.com)

For a sentimental Valentine’s Day gift, order a custom portrait of your family or partnership. With fast shipping and the ability to be completely customized, it’s an ideal last-minute gift.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker ($24.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Whether he wakes up 10 minutes before work or just hates cooking, this sandwich maker is the perfect gift to keep him from getting hangry.

Lululemon ABC Jogger 30-Inch Warpstreme Joggers ($128; lululemon.com)

If he’s spending more time than ever lounging on the couch, these joggers from Lululemon will keep him comfy and stylish for days on end.

Date Night Homesick Candle ($34; homesick.com)

Set the mood this Valentine’s Day with this romantic candle by Homesick.

Carnivore Club Exotic Jerky Bouquet ($60; amazon.com)

Forget flowers — get him a bouquet of meat this year for Valentine’s Day. Packed with a variety of meats including elk, bison and venison, he’ll love this carnivorous collection.

Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit ($35; amazon.com and nordstrom.com)

Freshen up his quarantine beard with this grooming kit from Jack Black. Featuring beard lube, wash, oil and a comb, it has everything he needs to get his facial hair nice and clean.

The Comfy Dream Microfiber Wearable Blanket ($39.99; amazon.com)

For lazy days around the house, surround him in comfort with this oversized wearable blanket. It comes in 13 different colors, including camo and plaid.

Pilea Peperomioides ($35; thesill.com)

Also known as the “UFO plant,” this pilea peperomioides is easy to take care of, so even if this is his first taste of caring for greenery, he can embrace his inner plant parent.

Beats Powerbeats Pro (starting at $159.99; amazon.com)

Whether he’s working, exercising or just streaming his favorite show, these true wireless earbuds from Beats are going to be in his ears all day long. Plus, they’re our pick for the best true wireless earbuds for working out.

Colsen Tabletop Indoor Fireplace ($74.99, originally $95; amazon.com)

Bring a little out of the great outdoors inside with this tabletop fireplace. It’s smokeless and odorless, so you can toast marshmallows over the fire even if you can’t see the stars.

Lodge Preseasoned Cast-Iron Skillet ($14.90, originally $26.68; amazon.com)

Get him cooking with this hefty cast-iron skillet from Lodge Cast Iron. It comes preseasoned so he can start searing steaks right out of the box.

Glass Topper Cocktail Smoker (starting at $65; uncommongoods.com)

Take his cocktail game up to the next level with this glass topper cocktail smoker. This pack comes with three smoking tins, or you can upgrade and get five tins plus a blowtorch for $100.

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce ($17.98; amazon.com and truff.com)

Spice up his meals with this intriguing hot sauce infused with black truffle oil and agave nectar.

Angel’s Cup Black Box Coffee Subscription (starting at $17.99 per shipment; angelscup.com)

Turn him into a coffee connoisseur with the Black Box Coffee Subscription from Angel’s Cup. It was one of our picks for the best coffee subscriptions of 2021 because it allows you to blind taste new and delicious coffees with each shipment.

New York Times Custom Football Book ($72; uncommongoods.com)

Football season will be over by the time Valentine’s Day rolls around, but if he’s still pining for his favorite team, get him this custom book that details a team’s history through New York Times articles.

Amazon 4th-Gen Echo ($99.99; amazon.com)

If he hasn’t started building his smart home yet, gift him this Amazon fourth-gen Echo so he can connect all his devices with the power of his voice. The Amazon Echo is so good we named it the best smart speaker of 2021.

Men’s Wicked Good Moccasins ($79; llbean.com)

Keep his feet warm and ridiculously comfy with these moccasins from L.L.Bean. Crafted with sheepskin and a luxurious memory foam footbed, he’ll have these glued to his feet whenever he’s walking around the house.

Logitech MX Master 3 Ergonomic Mouse ($99.99; logitech.com)

If he’s working from home, upgrade his setup with this ergonomic mouse, which we picked as the best of 2021. If you want further inspiration for more work-from-home products, check out our best guide here.

Signature Cashmere Socks ($75; naadam.co)

Keep him feeling fancy even if he isn’t leaving the house as much as before with these luxurious cashmere socks from Naadam. Crafted with 100% Mongolian cashmere, they’re durable, odor-blocking and have a midcalf ribbing to keep them from sliding down.

Apple TV 4K ($169, originally $179; bhphotovideo.com)

We’re all streaming more than we used to, so why not upgrade his setup with the Apple TV 4K? With this he can access all of his services, including Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, all in one place.

MVMT Chrono Caviar Chronograph Leather Strap Watch, 45mm ($108, originally $135; nordstrom.com)

A watch is a classic Valentine’s Day gift, and this one from MVMT is an elegant and high-quality option that won’t break the bank.

DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill Kit ($99, originally $159; homedepot.com)

Help him finally tick off those home improvement jobs with this cordless drill kit from DeWalt. This kit comes with the drill, two detachable batteries, a charger and a contractor bag so he’s all set to tackle anything around the house.

Hardcover Vegan Leather Journal ($19.95; amazon.com)

Get him journaling with this elegant and minimalist vegan leather journal. Featuring thick lined paper and 10 different color options, he can use it to plan his days or just write his thoughts. And if he needs a little help starting, check out our guide on journaling here.

Oktoberfest Ale Beer Brewing Kit ($45; uncommongoods.com)

If he’s a beer lover, don’t just get him a new beer to try — give him the chance to brew his own. This kit comes with everything he needs to craft a Oktoberfest-style ale with a bold and delicious flavor.

Fly by Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp ($17.98; amazon.com)

This crispy, tingly and spicy sauce is delicious on eggs, meats, veggies, rice and basically everything else you can think of.