We’ve all had a tough year. And it’s been tough on our collective health and wellness too.
From pandemic restrictions to sedentary WFH lifestyles to the perpetual siren call of screen time, our ability to live our best, healthiest and most active selves has taken a hit.
But that doesn’t mean better eating and healthier, more sustainable living isn’t attainable for each of us. In fact, taking care of yourself while also taking care of the planet can be a breeze — with the right partner in your corner.
Enter Thrive Market, an online membership-based market on a mission to make healthy living easy and affordable for everyone. With its unique assortment of organic products and eco-friendly labels, this company’s trusted quality standards ensure you can feel good about every product it sells — all without breaking the bank. With more than 100 diet and value categories like organic, non-GMO, vegan, paleo, ketogenic, gluten-free, regeneratively farmed and more, Thrive Market helps you align your values and lifestyle with the things you eat, buy and consume.
Two different membership options make it easy to jump in at the level of commitment that best suits you. Grab a one-month membership for $9.95 per month or a 12-month membership for $5 per month (billed at $59.95). And for readers who sign up now, Thrive Market is offering 25% off your first order and a free gift when you purchase a 1-year membership.
Here are a few more reasons why we love it:
Guaranteed savings
For many of us, words like “organic” can seem like code for “expensive.” But with Thrive Market, you have access to members-only low prices, with members saving an average of $32 per order. Whether it’s food, drinks, beauty and self-care products, supplements or home supplies, the company boasts your favorite organic brands at great prices. And with free shipping on orders $49 and over, there’s no reason not to stock up.
Highest quality — and hassle-free
Anyone who commits to a lifestyle lane (hello, my paleo, keto and vegan brothers and sisters!) knows how hard it is to curate products and companies that match your values. The same goes for being a conscious consumer in general. But with Thrive Market, the days of Googling specialty groceries and squinting suspiciously down at product labels is behind you.
Instead, easily shop by more than 100 diets and values, such as paleo, keto, woman-owned, fair trade and regeneratively farmed, across a full range of categories: organic and essential groceries, clean beauty, supplements and nontoxic home — plus ethical meat, sustainable seafood, clean wine and more. Think of it as a one-stop shop for all your conscious consumer needs.
Good for the planet
It’s not just what’s sold at Thrive Market, either; the company itself is practicing what it preaches. It recently became the largest Certified B Corporation grocer in America, with a mission to build the healthiest and most environmentally sustainable e-commerce platform on the planet. To that end, all its shipping is carbon neutral, and Thrive Market claims it’s the first e-commerce company at scale to go zero waste across its fulfillment network.
Giving back
As part of its mission to make healthy living accessible to all, Thrive Market donates a free membership to a low-income family for every paid member on the site. That means by signing up, you pay it forward. And for members who want to go above and beyond, Thrive Market makes it easy to donate a portion of your savings on every order to the shopping budgets of people in need. To date, Thrive Market’s community has raised over $4 million toward healthy groceries, including support for Thrive Market’s Covid-19 Relief Fund and Food Equality Now campaign.
Thrive Market makes healthy living easy and affordable for everyone. And with 25% off your first order and a free gift when you purchase a 1-year membership, there’s no better time to belong to a better market and kick-start your commitment to healthier living.