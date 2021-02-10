(CNN) —

If there’s a special Pisces in your life — those born between February 19 and March 20 — and you’re searching for the perfect gift for their birthday or otherwise, we’ve rounded up some picks to delight this sensitive, creative, empathetic water sign. From products that will indulge their artistic leanings to items that’ll encourage them to take some time for self-care (which many under this sign tend not to do enough!), here are our favorite gifts for Pisces.

StampOutOnline Custom Pisces Journal ($24.99; etsy.com)

As one of the most creative signs of the zodiac, any Pisces would be thrilled to receive this gorgeous journal — which can be entirely customized to their liking — embossed with their zodiac-sign constellation on the cover.

Leah Flores For Deny Ocean 1 Tapestry ($69; urbanoutfitters.com)

Pisces are naturally drawn to the water, and there’s no doubt this tapestry of an ocean scene will provide them with calming vibes, whether it hangs behind their bed or as the centerpiece wall art of a living room.

Insmy IPX7 Waterproof Shower Speaker (starting at $22.99; amazon.com)

A love for music comes naturally to most Pisces — or, at the very least, the desire to escape reality and zone out to their favorite tunes — so this waterproof shower speaker makes for the perfect practical gift.

Adults & Crafts Crate (starting at $30 a month; cratejoy.com)

Creativity and artistry are defining traits of the Piscean, and this fun, crafty subscription box is a thoughtful option for anyone looking for a new hobby to fill their quarantine downtime. Each box includes everything you’ll need to create a dedicated art project, from wine caddies to epoxy resin coasters to clocks and more.

Scribbler (starting at $27.50 a month; cratejoy.com)

And If writing is their creative avenue of choice, you simply can’t go wrong with Scribbler, a monthly delivery of inspirational writing gifts and tips from bestselling authors that’ll tell that pesky writer’s block to scram.

Narwhals Fanny Pack ($31.20, originally $39; society6.com)

In case you missed it, fanny packs have been back in style for a while now, and this narwhal-themed number features a design that’s somehow both adorable and chic — sure to put a smile on any Pisces smitten by sea creatures.

Gorilla Grip Original Spa Bath Pillow ($29.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Inspire them to incorporate spa-like luxury into their bathroom with this comfy bath pillow that’ll make it even more enjoyable to lounge in the tub after a long day. (Pisces are notorious for being so worried about everyone else’s well-being that they may forget to carve out time for their own self-care!)

Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy ($36.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

And if you really want to treat them to something special, level-up their bathtime by adding this caddy, so they can unwind with a book and maybe some wine or snacks right at their fingertips.

Birthdate Candle ($38; birthdate.co)

Pisces love nothing more than creating a romantic vibe in their space — and what better way to do that than with a delicious-smelling candle customized just for them? The fragrances of these Birthdate Candles are crafted specifically for each day of the year, so they make a perfect give for basically everyone! (You’ll find some more of our favorite candles here.)

Glass Photo Frame Coasters, Set of 4 ($14.99; amazon.com)

Sentimental and romantic by nature, any Pisces would adore a personalized gift like these coasters, which can be customized by adding in some meaningful or favorite photos before gifting to the recipient.

Book of the Month Club Membership (starting at $49.99 for three months; bookofthemonth.com)

Pisces are the dreamers of the zodiac — and so they love getting lost in their imagination. What better way to do that than through a captivating new story every month? Book of the Month will let them choose from several exciting new reads every month (and if there isn’t a book that catches their eye, they can always wait until the next month).

Modsy Gift Package (starting at $159; modsy.com)

Speaking of dreaming: The Pisces in your life may often reimagine what their space might look like with a few new pieces of decor — or perhaps an entire overhaul. Give them the gift of redesigning a room in their home with a gift package to Modsy. The site lets you upload images of rooms in your home and then creates interior design options based on your specific preferences.

Magnetic Poetry Haiku Kit ($12.95; amazon.com)

Poetry may come easy to the ever-creative Pisces, but they’ll still appreciate this oldie-but-goodie magnetic poetry kit so they can zone out for a few minutes in front of the fridge when they need a break during the day. (It also makes for an excellent conversation starter at parties, when, you know, parties become a thing again.)

Cariuma OCA High Sneaker ($98; cariuma.com)

If there’s one thing Pisces are passionate about, it’s the conservation of the earth we live on — and for every pair of these shoes purchased, Cariuma plants two trees. Available for both men and women, these trendy, eco-friendly high-top sneakers are incredibly lightweight and exude ‘90s style.

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player (starting at $47.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Not only is the aesthetic of this turntable, housed in a vintage suitcase, completely adorable, but it also makes the perfect gift for the dreamy Pisces, who love getting lost in their favorite music. (We’d suggest the mint or turquoise colorways.) Have a bigger budget and want to up the ante? Check out our review of the best entry-level record player your money can buy.

Farmacy The Beehive: Bestsellers for Glowing Skin ($28; sephora.com)

This set from editor-favorite skin care band Farmacy includes three of its bestselling, honey-based products to nourish and hydrate dry winter skin. The Pisces in your life will appreciate the clean, natural ingredients in these beauty products, which’ll give them an excuse for some much-deserved self-care.

Urban Stems Subscription (starting at $55; urbanstems.com)

Pisces is arguably the most romantic sign of the zodiac, and what’s more romantic than a gorgeous bouquet? Choose from three plans — classic, seasonal or luxe — and have fresh flowers regularly delivered to their doorstep for a gift that’ll continue to brighten up their space long after their birthday has come and gone.

Celestial One Line a Day Five-Year Journal ($12.46; amazon.com)

Known as one of the most creative and sensitive signs of the zodiac, any Pisces will appreciate this journal with space to jot down one line each day for five years. It’s a lovely way for them to reflect on their growth over the past five years or to provide fodder for their future creative pursuits.

Hydro Flask Prism Wide Mouth 40oz Water Bottle ($45, originally $60; urbanoutfitters.com)

Keep your favorite Pisces hydrated with an acclaimed Hydro Flask water bottle. The lime green colorway happens to be one of the sign’s signature colors, and as the fish of the zodiac, you can bet a Pisces always wants to have water on hand.

Kindred Home Swedish Dishcloths, Set of 3 ($12.99; amazon.com)

These eco-friendly alternatives to wasting roll after roll of paper towels (read our full review of why Swedish dishcloths should become your new favorite kitchen essential) will not only delight the ultra-Earth-conscious Pisces for their function, but they’re also just cute as heck.

Standard Baggu, Rainbow Metallic ($16; urbanoutfitters.com)

This beloved nylon reusable bag features a rainbow metallic pattern that’s sure to appeal to Pisces creative, dreamy side. Plus, this empathetic sign will love the idea of reducing their use of single-use plastics, thus benefiting the planet.

“Lost Ocean: An Inky Adventure and Coloring Book for Adults” by Johanna Basford ($14.13; amazon.com)

Any Pisces would love to lose themselves in this ever-popular creative outlet: coloring books for adults. This book features pages filled with fanciful sea life and nautical-inspired patterns, which would appeal to any water sign.

Masterclass Annual Membership ($180; masterclass.com)

To indulge and hone their creative interests, an annual membership to this online platform simply couldn’t be a better gift. It’ll give them access to courses led by renowned experts across industries — including Issa Rae, Shonda Rhimes, Annie Leibovitz, Alicia Keys, Wolfgang Puck, Anna Wintour and so many more.

Fine Hair Claw ($24; freepeople.com)

This semi-translucent hair accessory in “deep ocean blue” is worthy of a mermaid, and great for those with finer hair. According to one reviewer, “I have long fine hair and until now have never found a claw that actually holds my hair without slipping. This one is fantastic and doesn’t budge once I put it in.”