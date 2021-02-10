(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro, a discounted SodaStream bundle and savings on mattresses and more from Casper. All that and more below.

Brooklinen makes some of the most coveted bed and bath linens around — not to mention loungewear and other cozy chic home items — and right now you can score it all at a discount. At the brand’s Presidents Day Sale, which starts today, you’ll get 15% off your purchase. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout, but this rare sale ends soon, so hurry.

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are seeing their very first discount today at Woot!. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro for just $169.99 in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver or Phantom Violet; just be sure to shop soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them too. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can take 40% off full-price styles and an extra 30% off sale styles at the brand’s Chinese New Year Sale Event. For just one more day, use code YEAROFFOX to save on everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike.

Stop buying soda and seltzer for good with this deal on a SodaStream at Amazon. Right now, you can save on a machine that allows you to make your own pop; it’s down to $145.99 — the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular bundle. In addition to the SodaStream, you’ll also be getting two 60-liter CO2 canisters, three 1-liter carbonating bottles and two Bubly flavor drops.

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag a Casper mattress for less. The popular mattress and bedding company is hosting its Presidents Day Sale, with 15% off mattresses and 10% off pillows, sheets and duvets. However, you can also find select mattresses, along with a box spring and bed frame, on Amazon for $1 less than on Casper’s own site.

Deals you may have missed

AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249; amazon.com)

Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are down to a great price. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $189.99 at Amazon. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Instant Pot Max ($99.99, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

For those who have yet to hop on the Instant Pot bandwagon, this 6-quart multicooker does the job of nine different kitchen appliances, and right now it’s under $100 — the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. It’s not just a pressure cooker; it’s also a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, warmer, canner and sous vide. The stainless steel inner pot is included, along with a sealing ring, steam rack, soup spoon, rice paddle and lid holder, and you’ll find thousands of recipes and how-tos on the Instant Pot mobile app. If you’re hungry for more info, check out our full guide to the Instant Pot here.

Eufy Smart Scale C1 ($19.99, originally $32.99; amazon.com)

The Eufy Smart Scale C1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just under $20 for it on Amazon. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 11 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements. Plus, it allows for up to 16 individual users on each account so the whole family can take advantage of the scale to further their fitness goals.

Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

Now’s your chance to save on Adidas’ most iconic sneaker. Select Stan Smith sneakers are 50% off when you use code STAN at checkout, starting today through February 11. Choose from men’s, women’s and kids’ shoes, in styles ranging from classic with green accents to shoes featuring less ubiquitous colors and eye-catching patterns.

Wayfair

A holiday weekend means new home decor deals from Wayfair. The mega home retailer is kicking off its Presidents Day Clearance sale, so you can save big on all the furniture you need for your bedroom, living room, kitchen, patio and beyond. Or, if you’re just looking to add a few new touches to your space, shop deals on wall art, area rugs, storage solutions and even pet essentials.

Best Buy

In need of a new appliance? Presidents Day is a great time to shop, and Best Buy has already marked down tons of refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges and more from top brands like LG and Samsung in honor of the holiday weekend. Browse through all the deals, many of which include savings on appliance bundles, right now.

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit With Echo Dot ($169.99, $249.98; amazon.com)

Arm your home with a Ring Alarm five-piece kit, along with a $10 third-generation Echo Dot, for $169.99, down from its usual price of $249.98. (You can also opt for just the Ring kit for $10 less — still a great price.) The Ring system works seamlessly with Alexa to arm and disarm, plus it allows you to check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice and on your smartphone via Ring’s app. For more on the second-generation Ring system and why it’s our favorite security system, click here.

Refurbished iRobot Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum ($329.99 when you clip the on-page coupon, originally $423; amazon.com)

If you’re ready to permanently remove vacuuming from your to-do list and you don’t mind a refurb, consider this Roomba deal at Amazon. For a limited time, you can buy a refurbished iRobot Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum for an extra $50 off when you clip the on-page coupon. It works like new and is backed by Amazon’s 90-Day Renewed Guarantee.

With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multisurface brushes, this powerful robo vac boasts five times the air power of the Roomba 600 series — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Roomba moves throughout your home on its own, thanks to iAdapt sensors, and it will dock and charge on its own so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Schedule the Roomba to run up to seven times per week with the iRobot app, Alexa or the Google Assistant, or just press the “Clean” button to get things going.

