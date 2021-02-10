(CNN) —

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and there’s never been a better time to show the people you love that you care. Whether you and your partner have been quarantining in close quarters or socially distancing far apart, celebrate your relationship with our roundup of our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts on Amazon for every budget.

All of our selections feature tons of 5-star reviews, making it easy to find a great gift for your significant other, galentine, guyentine or even yourself (because, hey, we all deserve some extra self-care these days). From sexy card games to snuggly slippers, shop our list, broken down by price range, below.

Gifts under $25

Our Moments Couples ($18.95; amazon.com)

Running out of stuff to talk about while stuck at home? This card game comes with 100 prompts to keep the conversation flowing and to encourage you two to learn new things about each other, whether you’ve been together for one year or 20.

Star Wars ‘Yoda One For Me’ Graphic T-Shirt ($19.98; amazon.com)

Let Yoda the talking do with this cute and clever tee, which comes in five colors and both men and women’s fits.

Mzoo Eye Mask ($16.99; amazon.com)

Give the gift of a good night’s sleep with this bestselling eye mask, which features a cushioned, contoured design to totally block light without putting pressure on the windows to your loved one’s soul (er, their eyes).

Knock Knock What I Love About You Fill-in-the-Blank Journal ($9.95, originally $11.80; amazon.com)

With fun fill-in-the-blank prompts, this journal makes telling your partner what they mean to you easy no matter how good (or bad) you are with words.

Tiny Gold Initial Heart Necklace ($13.99; amazon.com)

Add your partner’s initial to this dainty necklace for a sweet, personalized gift that looks more expensive than it is.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker ($17.99; amazon.com)

If there was ever an appropriate time to buy a waffle maker that makes mini waffle hearts… it’s V-Day.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcases, 2-Pack ($9.99, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

Want the feeling of silk pillowcases without the hefty price tag? These satin pillowcases are an Underscored favorite, and are available in so many different colors.

Gifts under $50

Rossie Bamboo Home Media Bed Tray (starting at $34.10; amazon.com)

This chic bamboo tray has space for phones, tablets and laptops, making it an excellent companion for breakfast (or just scrolling) in bed.

Talk, Flirt, Dare Card Game ($26.55; amazon.com)

In this couple’s game that’s as racy or tame as you want it to be, players pick a card from whichever deck they’re most comfortable with — “Talk,” “Flirt” or “Dare” — and then do whatever it tells them.

Naturenics Premium Beard Grooming Kit ($31.44, originally $36.99; amazon.com)

This kit comes with beard balm, beard oil, beard scissors, a beard comb and a beard brush — in short, everything a bearded person needs to get the beard of their dreams.

Gourmex Stainless Steel Manual Pasta Maker ($47.95; amazon.com)

Pretend you’re on a romantic date in Italy from the comfort of your kitchen with this top-rated pasta maker, which comes with seven different thickness settings.

Excello Rustic Distressed Wood Collage Picture Frame ($33.29; amazon.com)

Just add your favorite photos of you and your partner to this rustic-looking frame for an easy yet thoughtful gift.

Oster Fondue Pot ($30.69; amazon.com)

This fondue pot features adjustable temperature settings and a durable, nonstick ceramic coating — because the only things more romantic than chocolate-dipped strawberries are chocolate-dipped strawberries that are easy to clean up after.

Champion Life Men’s Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodie (starting at $35.93; amazon.com)

Champion hoodies are classics for a reason: They’re soft, well made and perfect for lounging. Pick up this one in a holiday-appropriate cherry red (and just try not to steal it from your partner too often).

Gifts under $100

Premium Preserved Roses ($99.99; amazon.com)

Say, “I love you” all year long with this elegant box of 18 preserved roses, which are specially cut so that they look fresh for 365 days.

Ugg Women’s Fluff Yeah Slipper (starting at $99.95; amazon.com)

The ultra-plush lining of these Ugg slippers makes them perfect for chilly mornings, while their rubber soles mean no slipping and sliding around the house.

Fisher’s Finery 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Chemise ($79.99; amazon.com)

Made from pure mulberry silk, this luxurious chemise is as comfy as it is sexy.

Sunflora Picnic Backpack (starting at $94.99; amazon.com)

This insulated backpack comes with everything you need for a socially distanced picnic, including place settings and wine glasses for four people, plus a cutting board, blanket, corkscrew and cheese knife.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera With Fuji Instant Film Twin Pack (starting at $67.99; amazon.com)

Snap up this bestselling instant camera to capture your Valentine’s Day memories for years to come.

Malbecs and More: A Virtual Wine Tasting Across Argentina ($20.30; amazon.com)

Amazon now offers virtual experiences that’d make for excellent date nights, including this Argentinian wine tasting class that instructs you on what kinds of wine to buy for the class and talks you through each one.