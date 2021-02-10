Ghana shuts down parliament temporarily over Covid-19 outbreak

(CNN) Ghana has suspended its parliament for three weeks due to a Covid-19 outbreak among Members of Parliament and staff.

"I have, in consultation with the leadership, decided that the sitting of the house be suspended for three weeks," said the speaker of the house, Alban Bagbin, on Tuesday.

17 members of parliament and 151 staff and ancillary workers have been infected with the virus. Parliament will be adjourned from Wednesday until March 2 while the premises are disinfected and sanitized.

"During that period, honorable members are to comply with the strict Covid-19 protocols and regulations," said Bagbin. He asked members and staff to get tested for the virus in two weeks.

Under previous Covid-19 restrictions announced on February 5, only one-third of members could sit in the chamber at any one time. The parliament organized for its members to be tested earlier this month, but some members declined, said Bagbin during a session on February 3.