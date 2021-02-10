More than 23 killed as bandits attack five districts in northern Nigeria

(CNN) More than 23 people were killed in simultaneous raids on five districts in Nigeria's Kaduna state by armed assailants Tuesday.

Authorities in the state confirmed the killings in a statement released by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The latest raids came barely 72 hours after armed gangs invaded Birnin Gwari and Kajuru districts killing 19 people, Aruwan said.

Many shops were looted in the attacks and 10 residents were killed in one district alone in Tuesday's attack, the commissioner said.

"Following the security situation across the state within the last 24 hours, the Kaduna State Government has received reports from security agencies of the killing of 23 citizens in different attacks on soft targets in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, and Kauru local government areas," Aruwan said.

