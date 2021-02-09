The UAE's Hope Probe is arriving at Mars and will attempt to orbit it

The Mars Hope Probe and a world of unmanned space missions
The Mars Hope Probe is an autonomous spacecraft built by the UAE. It is due to launch in July 2020 and reach the Red Planet in February 2021. Scroll through to see more amazing unmanned space probes from around the world.
This illustration shows NASA's Dragonfly rotorcraft-lander approaching a site on Saturn's exotic moon, Titan. Taking advantage of Titan's dense atmosphere and low gravity, Dragonfly will explore dozens of locations across the icy world. It will launch in 2026, but won't reach Titan until 2034 because Saturn is so far from us.
