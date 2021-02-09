The UAE's Hope Probe is arriving at Mars and will attempt to orbit it

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 4:40 AM ET, Tue February 9, 2021

The Mars Hope Probe is an autonomous spacecraft built by the UAE. It is due to launch in July 2020 and reach the Red Planet in February 2021. Scroll through to see more amazing unmanned space probes from around the world.
This is an artist's concept of the Europa Clipper spacecraft, which will investigate Jupiter's icy moon Europa. It could launch as early as 2023, but a targeted launch has been set for 2025.
This illustration shows NASA's Dragonfly rotorcraft-lander approaching a site on Saturn's exotic moon, Titan. Taking advantage of Titan's dense atmosphere and low gravity, Dragonfly will explore dozens of locations across the icy world. It will launch in 2026, but won't reach Titan until 2034 because Saturn is so far from us.
An artist's impression of Japan's Hayabusa-2 probe on its way to Ryugu asteroid. If it makes it back to Earth on schedule at the end of 2020, it will be the first mission to bring back samples from a C-class asteroid.
Bright swaths of red in the upper atmosphere, known as airglow, can be seen in this image from the International Space Station. NASA's ICON mission, launched last year, will observe how interactions between terrestrial weather and a layer of charged particles called the ionosphere create the colorful glow.
