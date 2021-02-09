Truck driver survives 70-foot plunge off an icy roadway as freezing weather snarls traffic across Midwest

(CNN) A driver survived a 70-foot plunge off of a roadway in Wisconsin on Saturday.

When the deputies arrived, they found the red pickup truck that had skidded off the ramp sitting upright in the roadway below.

The driver had lost control of his vehicle as he was driving on the interchange ramp, according to MCSO.

"The vehicle traveled up a snowbank, proceeded over the barrier wall, and descended 70 feet down onto the westbound I-94 distress lane," the sheriff's office said.

The driver was conscious, breathing and did not show signs of impairment, according to the sheriff's office. He was taken to a local hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

More than 380 crashes in Oklahoma

More than 41 million people remain under winter weather alerts that stretch from Oklahoma to Cape Cod, according to CNN Meteorologist Michael Guy.

A long-duration cold wave across the Lower 48 is expected for at least the next 10 days, with snow and ice expected, Guy said, adding that a significant ice storm is forecast for later this week in Oklahoma, Texas and the Mid-Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley. More icy conditions are expected after snowfalls from Missouri to New England

In Oklahoma, freezing rain created icy roadways leading to more than 380 car crashes in the state by 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol/Department of Public Safety (OHP/DPS).

Early Monday morning, Oklahoma City Police warned in a tweet that cold temperatures had frozen over bridges, causing several crashes.

Two people died and people suffered injuries in at least 130 of the incidents Oklahoma State Troopers responded to, according to the tweet.

At least 20 cars were caught in a pile up on I-40, the main thruway of Oklahoma City, Monday, OHP Trooper Eric Foster said during a press briefing Monday.

Foster said that an unknown number of people were injured during multiple collisions along an icy bridge.

Kansas City, Kansas also saw several accidents during the Monday morning commute, resulting in the closure of at least one road due to slick conditions, according to a tweet from the Kansas City Metro Department of Transportation.

Current road conditions from https://t.co/GYAiMb24pz. Crews are still hard at work clearing the highways. Additional light snow fall and the extreme cold temps can make driving challenging. Please drive for conditions, don't crowd the plows, buckle up and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/gEygjrARBD — Kansas Department of Transportation (@KDOTHQ) February 8, 2021

In Topeka, the police encouraged people to slow down after snowfall snarled traffic conditions.