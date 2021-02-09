(CNN) When Sharon McMahon scrolled through social media in the months leading up to last year's presidential election, she said found herself horrified by the amount of "straight misinformation" filling her feed.

"It was just shockingly wrong," McMahon, a Minnesota mom of four, told CNN. "Like not even a little bit right."

Armed with a passion for constitutional law, along with over a decade of government and law classroom teaching experience, McMahon decided she wanted to combat the mistruths with education.

She began posting videos of herself on Instagram, dispelling some of the myths she was seeing online and giving nonpartisan lessons on basic government principles, such as how bills are passed in Congress and how the Electoral College works.

"I really just wanted Facebook to sit down and shut up," McMahon said with a laugh.

Read More