Marty Schottenheimer, legendary NFL head coach, dies at 77

(CNN) Marty Schottenheimer, a former NFL coach who led four teams to 200 regular season victories over more than two decades, has died. He was 77.

He passed away from Alzheimer's disease, according to ESPN.

Schottenheimer coached the Kansas City Chiefs for 10 seasons and finished with a 101-58-1 regular season record, the highest total during any 10-year span in the franchise's history. He was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2010.

"Our family and the entire Chiefs Kingdom mourn the loss of Marty Schottenheimer, and our prayers and heartfelt condolences are with his wonderful wife Pat and the entire Schottenheimer family today," Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Marty will rightfully be remembered as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, but his legacy extends far beyond his winning percentage. He was a passionate leader who cared deeply for his players and coaches, and his influence on the game can still be seen today on a number of coaching staffs around the league."

