After allowing parents to opt-out of the Black History Month curriculum, a Utah school is switching the decision

(CNN) A school in Utah is continuing its Black History Month curriculum after parents asked the school to allow their children opt out of the program.

Maria Montessori Academy in North Ogden, Utah, after receiving requests from parents, sent out an opt-out form last Wednesday for those unwilling to participate in the school's planned Black History Month curriculum. The school would not reveal how many parents filled the form out.

Now, less than a week later, school director Micah Hirokawa says that all families are participating, and the school is no longer offering the option to not participate.

"Celebrating Black History Month is part of our tradition. We regret that after receiving requests, an opt-out form was sent out concerning activities planned during this month of celebration," Hirokawa and the Board of Directors said in a statement. "We are grateful that families that initially had questions and concerns have willingly come to the table to resolve any differences and at this time no families are opting out of our planned activities and we have removed this option."

Hirokawa would not say when the incident was resolved. The academy is a tuition-free public elementary and junior high charter school that uses the principles of the Montessori educational philosophy.

