Pilot in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash pushed the limits of bad weather flying rules, NTSB says

(CNN) Basketball legend Kobe Bryant's helicopter pilot pushed the limits of bad weather flying rules, and ultimately abandoned his training as he became disoriented in the clouds and crashed into a Southern California hillside last year, investigators said Tuesday.

The comments were made during a National Transportation Safety Board meeting that is to settle on an official cause of the January 26, 2020, crash that killed Bryant, his daughter, the pilot, and six others.

The meeting, still underway Tuesday morning, will lay out possible long-lasting safety recommendations as a result of the crash, including more strident calls for increased safety training for helicopter pilots on how to avoid inadvertently flying into clouds.

"We use the term crash rather than accident," NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said. "An accident (is) just something that's unforeseen, unpredictable, if you will. Unfortunately this wasn't."

In the meeting, investigators have said Island Express pilot Ara Zobayan may have felt pressured to perform for a high-profile client and continued flying into deteriorating weather conditions.