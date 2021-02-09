Idaho police say they shot and killed an armed man in his own yard after mistaking him for a suspect

(CNN) Police fatally shot an armed man in his own back yard after mistaking him for a suspect during a pursuit in Idaho on Monday, police said.

The man who was shot and killed was not the suspect, who was found after the incident hiding in a nearby shed, Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryce Johnson said during a press conference.

An officer had earlier spoken briefly with the man who was mistaken for the suspect and fatally shot, Johnson said.

"This situation is devastatingly tragic for the family, for the officer, and those that love and care about them. We all feel the weight of what has occurred today," Johnson said. "Our sincere sympathies are with the family and friends of those involved, most especially the family of the deceased."

The officer who shot the man, who was not named by police, has been placed on administrative leave and the investigation is being handled by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force according to department procedure, Johnson said.

