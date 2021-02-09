Nearly 15,000 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in New York nursing homes and adult care facilities, data shows

(CNN) The New York State Department of Health is continuing to release data shedding more light on Covid-19 deaths among residents in the state's long-term care facilities, after a state Supreme Court judge ordered the department to fulfill a watchdog group's Freedom of Information request.

The health department has recorded nearly 15,000 confirmed and presumed Covid-19 deaths among long-term care facility residents in the state since March 1, the data shows -- the vast majority of which were nursing home resident deaths.

What the new data shows

The long-term facilities covered in the data include both nursing homes and adult care facilities, but the health department data makes a distinction between the two sub-categories: It defines 'adult care facilities' as assisted-living facilities and other congregate care settings that are not licensed to provide full medical services, while 'nursing homes' are considered a separate group defined as "places to live where care is available for people of all ages who need 24-hour nursing care and supervision outside of a hospital," in accordance with New York public health law.

