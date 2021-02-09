A 'tip war' between alums of two colleges has raised more than $34,000 for restaurant workers in Cincinnati

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) They say friendly competition is a good thing. But when the competition turns into thousands of dollars raised for a good cause -- it's a great thing.

Last month, a "tip war" broke out in Cincinnati, Ohio, between alumni and fans of two rival universities. Fans of Xavier University and the University of Cincinnati were topping each other's generous tips at local restaurants and in just one month, more than $34,000 has been raised to support restaurant workers in Cincinnati hurt by the pandemic, according to Zip's Café owner Mike Burke.

It all started at Zip's Café in early January when a Xavier alumnus visiting the school with his daughter left a $1,000 tip on a $54 bill along with a note for his fellow Xavier alumni server.

"Please share this tip with all of your employees as they work so hard and are dealing with COVID. Go Xavier!" the man wrote

After the restaurant shared a photo of the kind gesture on social media, two University of Cincinnati fans left a $1,001 tip and a note at Keystone Bar & Grill -- just six miles from Zip's Café.

