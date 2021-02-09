Lawyer tells judge 'I'm not a cat' after a Zoom filter mishap in virtual court hearing

(CNN) A livestream of a virtual court proceeding in Texas took an "appawling" turn when a lawyer appeared as a cat on screen.

"Mr. Ponton, I believe you have a filter turned on in the video settings," the judge said.

The small, white kitten looked sad with its concerned eyes darting back and forth. The kitten opened its mouth to speak.

"Can you hear me judge?" Ponton said, appearing in the cat filter.