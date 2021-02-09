Here's what we know about the Buffalo, Minnesota, shooting suspect

(CNN) Authorities have identified the suspect in the Buffalo, Minnesota, shooting as Gregory Ulrich.

Five people were injured after Ulrich, 67, allegedly opened fire Tuesday at the Allina Health Care Clinic. Five patients were injured and transported to hospitals, according to Kelly Spratt, the president of Buffalo Health.

Officials also received word that Ulrich was staying at a nearby Super 8 Motel and, after a search, found "additional suspicious devices" at that location, Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said. The motel was evacuated without incident, according to the sheriff.

Suspect most likely targeted clinic, chief says

Ulrich is "no stranger to law enforcement," Deringer said during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

