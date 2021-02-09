Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell dies in prison

(CNN) An Ohio serial killer who strangled women and hid their corpses in and around his Cleveland home has died in state prison, an official said.

Anthony Sowell, 61, died Monday afternoon after being admitted to an end-of-life care unit at the Ohio prison system's Franklin Medical Center in Columbus, state corrections spokeswoman JoEllen Smith said.

Sowell had a terminal illness that was not related to Covid-19, Smith said.

Sowell was convicted in 2011 of numerous charges including kidnapping, aggravated murder and abuse of corpses in connection with the deaths of 11 African American women in Ohio's Cuyahoga County from 2007 to 2009.

Read More