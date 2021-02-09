Are eggs good or bad for you? The truth may be somewhere in between

The top egg dishes around the globe
Top egg dishes around the globe: It was hard to narrow it down to even 50 dishes with so many delicious choices, but it had to be done. Here they are in no particular order. Shakshuka -- the name translating roughly to "all mixed up" -- consists of soft-cooked eggs poached in a peppery tomato sauce.
Burger with the lot: Australia's go-to entry is a burger topped a fried egg, pineapple, bacon and a thick slice of tinned pickled beetroot.
Omelet: Jacques Pépin's version of the French dish is made with fresh herbs and cooked in a whole lot of butter.
Scotch woodcock: This cheeky UK classic is made with creamy scrambled eggs placed atop toast spread with anchovy butter.
Carbonara: A dish with Roman roots, Carbonara is made with egg, cheese, cured pork, black pepper and pasta.
Eggs Benedict: Food writer Michael Ruhlman says of US brunch staple, Eggs Benedict, "Waiter, I'd like an egg, with butter and more egg on top, please."