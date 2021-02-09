How Covid vaccines might change the dating game

(CNN) Attentive lover. Passionate about work. Empathy in spades. Facial hair.

For months, Sara Jablow has sought a hard-to-find combination of personality traits in prospective boyfriends. Now, however, after nearly a year of the Covid-19 pandemic, one elusive characteristic is beginning to transcend all others for her: vaccination status.

It's not that Jablow is picky; the 34-year-old winemaker from Napa, California, has been on about a half dozen Zoom dates and several in-real-life dates since she ended her last long-term relationship in June. This time around, however, the entire search is different; she received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in late January, and she's looking for a partner who is either vaccinated or interested in getting vaccinated soon.

"It's all about the vaccine for me now," said Jablow, who was vaccinated early because of her job in California's agriculture industry. "I'm pretty straightforward about it: I believe in science, and if someone isn't interested (in the vaccine) or they don't believe in (vaccines in general), I'm done."

Sara Jablow, of Napa, California, would like to date someone who has received or is about to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. She is shown at her workplace.

Jablow certainly isn't the only vaccinated single person looking for safer dating these days.

