Love and deals are in the air. If saving money on jewelry, flowers and more gets your heart beating faster, look no further than our list of the best sales happening as Valentine’s Day approaches. Get ready to fall in love with lower prices on tons of new brands and products listed below.
Major retailers
- Amazon: The mega retailer is marking down all kinds of items that would make for perfect Valentine’s Day gifts, from chocolates to Kindle e-readers to jewelry.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Tons of giftable items are on sale, from home decor and cookware to beauty products and candies.
- Best Buy: The retailer has put together a list of highly giftable tech, including pink Instax cameras and Aerogardens.
- Macy’s: Use promo code VDAY to get an extra 20% off already on-sale Valentine’s Day items.
- Target: You’ll find savings on Valentine’s Day apparel and jewelry at Target, in addition to savings on candy and chocolate.
- Walmart: Many of Walmart’s most romantic products, like luxury fragrances and jewelry, are seeing worthwhile rollbacks.
Home and health
- 1-800-Flowers: Save up to 40% on select flower bouquets and gifts for Valentine’s Day.
- Bouqs: Take 30% off your flower order with code BOUQSDAY.
- Crayola: Take 15% off orders $40+ (excluding purchases of class packs, bulk items and face masks) with code VALENTINE.
- EyeBuyDirect: Buy one pair of glasses, and get a second pair 15% off with code TRUELOVE.
- FromYouFlowers: Take 20% off flowers sitewide with code 1127
- FTD: CNN Underscored readers get an exclusive 25% off flowers sitewide deal.
- GlobeIn: Snag a free Love Box when you sign up for a 6 months or longer Premium Subscription with code SWEETIES.
- Gravity Blankets: Cuddle up with a weighted blanket for less with 15% off sitewide using code VALENTINE.
- Homesick: The more you buy, the more you’re save — up to 20% off — on all candles and reed diffusers. Plus, save 20% off when you bundle the Love Letters and Date Night candles together.
- Moonpod: Take 25% off a Moonpod at the Stay Inside Sale.
- Plants.com: Take 15% off your order with code VDAYPLANT15.
- ProFlowers: Select bouquets are up to 30% off, plus save up to $10 when you opt for early delivery.
- Rosepops: Take 15% off boxes of roses sitewide with code VALENTINE15.
- The Company Store: Take 20% off sitewide with code B21SAVE.
- Urban Stems: When you use code SENDLOVECNN, you’ll get a free Compatres Salted Caramel Chocolate Bar with any UrbanStems purchase.
Fashion and beauty
- American Eagle: Get a free $25 e-gift card for you when you spend $75+ on gift cards through February 14.
- Anthropologie: The sale section is an extra 25% off for a limited time.
- Aurate: Shop the Sustainable Sample Sale for stunning deals on gorgeous jewelry.
- Banana Republic: Take up to 40% off must-haves and an extra 60% off sale styles.
- Bare Necessities: Bras are up to 40% off, plus select styles are an extra 15% off.
- Clarks: Take an extra 50% off all on-sale footwear styles with code SALE50.
- Columbia: Shop Columbia’s Winter Sale for deals on all the outwear you need this season.
- Eddie Bauer: Take an extra 40% off clearance with code FROST40.
- Enso Rings: Save on silicone rings with 25% off sitewide.
- Express: Take an extra 50% off clearance items for a total of up to 70% off.
- Forever 21: Shop the Winter Final Sale for deals starting at just $1.
- Fossil: Take 30% off almost everything on site with code XOXO.
- Gap: Thousands of styles are up to 50% off, and sale styles are an extra 40% off with code BIGSALE.
- J.Crew: Select styles are an extra 50% off with code SHOPSALE.
- Jos A. Bank: Save on menswear with up to 80% off original prices.
- L’Occitane: Use code LOVE to score a free bundle of floral-scented products with any $50 purchase.
- Land’s End: Take up to 50% off your order with code WINDY.
- Liberte: Get 15% off your entire lingerie purchase with code CNN15.
- Lucky Brand: All jeans from the brand are buy a pair, get a pair 50% off.
- Madewell: Take an extra 20% off sale items, plus an extra 40% off select sale items, with code WOWIE.
- MeUndies: Take 50% off matching pairs for yourself and a special someone with code TWOCUTE.
- Men’s Wearhouse: Clearance items are up to 80% off their original prices.
- Old Navy: Take up to 50% off jeans, activewear, pants and sweatshirts.
- Reebok: Take an extra 50% off sale items with code GETDOWN.
- Sterling Forever: Save 20% on the jewelry brand’s Valentine’s Day Collection with code BEMINE20.
- Skagen: Take 30% off stylish watches and jewelry sitewide with code SWEETDEALS.
- Verlas: Take up to 30% off your jewelry order when you buy three or more items.
- With Clarity: Enjoy 15% off any jewelry in the Made For You Collection with code CNN15.
Tech and electronics
- Amazon devices: Tons of devices, from smart speakers to e-readers, are marked down for Valentine’s Day, and any of them would make for a great gift.
- Case-mate: Cases are buy one, get one 50% off when you use code CNN50.
- Courant: Sleek leather tech accessories are 30% off sitewide, plus enjoy free monogramming.
- HyperX: Those who love gaming can save on headsets and a mousepad at Amazon.
- PhoneSoap: The fan-favorite UV phone sanitizer brand has a BOGO 50% off deal on its devices right now.
- Speck: Save on cases and more with 28% off sitewide at Speck.
