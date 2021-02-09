(CNN) —

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so cue the giant teddy bears, red-and-pink bouquets and frantic trips to Zales. For some of us, the holiday can create an unwanted sense of panic because it’s all about finding a gift that truly shows the special people in our lives how much we love them.

But we seriously don’t want you to stress — because we’ve got you covered. Below you’ll find our favorite unique and thoughtful gifts we think she’ll adore, whether she’s feeling more romantic or practical this year. If you’re looking for more ideas, check out our Valentine’s Day gift guide for all your loved ones, gifts for him, gifts from Nordstrom and last-minute gifts from Amazon, too.

Home gifts

Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board ($85; uncommongoods.com)

We don’t see charcuterie boards going out of style anytime soon, so for the one who loves a good meat and cheese spread, this compact swivel board fits the bill. It’s collapsible, has nooks for crackers and serving bowls and even features a secret drawer containing three cheese knives.

Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set ($139; brooklinen.com)

New sheets make all the difference for a quality night’s sleep. This Valentine’s Day, gift her a set of luxury linens reminiscent of her favorite hotel. This top-rated set by Brooklinen is an excellent pick because, as our editors found, the sheets are optimal for both warm and cold sleepers.

Our Place Always Pan ($145; fromourplace.com)

You’ll make anyone swoon if you can get your hands on the cult-favorite Always Pan, the multipurpose pan that can replace up to eight pieces of cookware and sells out again and again. Choose from six colors available — we’re partial to the bright red — and check out our review of it here. (We’d also suggest adding on the brand’s handy spruce steamer for perfectly prepared dumplings, veggies and more.)

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper ($17.97; amazon.com)

If your loved one is an avid meal prepper, she’ll definitely appreciate a good kitchen gadget that will make it a little easier — like this vegetable chopper with over 14,000 5-star ratings on Amazon for its ability to chop everything from onions to cucumber.

The Comfy Original ($39.99, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

That cozy blanket she purchased during quarantine can be such a hassle to carry around while she’s working or doing other tasks around the home. Gift her The Comfy, a wearable blanket made from plush sherpa that will keep her extra-warm. (Bonus: It’s also great for selfies.)

Dash Heart-Shaped Mini Waffle Maker ($25.79; amazon.com)

Waffle makers are having a serious moment right now thanks to TikTok — especially waffles in the shape of a heart. This version by Dash is incredibly simple to use and has a nonstick surface for the perfect mini waffles.

H&M Stoneware Vase ($29.99; hm.com)

There are lots of gift-worthy decor pieces to choose from this Valentine’s Day, but we can’t stop thinking about this head-shaped vase. Even when it’s not in use, this can easily serve as a chic, unique art piece in any room.

Homesick Love Letters Candle ($34; homesick.com)

If you get your honey this Valentine’s Day-themed candle by Homesick, we suggest accompanying it with an actual love letter. That way she’ll think of your sweet words each time she takes in the notes of lemon, sandalwood and rose petals as the candle burns. (Honestly, you could also gift her another candle perfect for winter too — we’ve got plenty or recommendations.)

Nespresso VertuoPlus ($179; target.com or $179.99; amazon.com)

If working from home has turned into her own barista — which means she can make her coffee exactly how she wants it for much less — upgrade her setup with the Nespresso VertuoPlus. We crowned this machine the best overall single-serve coffee maker because it’s incredibly easy to use and brews a stellar espresso.

Iris Metal Garment Rack With Shelves ($93.99; amazon.com)

Does she constantly complain about having too many clothes but not enough storage? Help her organize her space with this chic clothing rack. It even features four shelves so she can put some items on display.

Blue Bottle Coffee Gift Subscription (starting at $66; bluebottlecoffee.com)

If she misses the Blue Bottle coffee that she always bought on the way to work, surprise her with the brand’s delicious coffee shipped right to her door, especially since we found this to be the best overall coffee subscription.

Anthropologie Goldshine Vase ($18; anthropologie.com)

She’ll need a stunning vase for those flowers you’re getting her, and we’re obsessing over this gold vase from Anthropologie. For less than $20, the ceramic number will look good no matter what kind of florals it displays.

Heart-Shaped Shower Steamer Set ($29; uncommongoods.com)

Heart-shaped anything goes for Valentine’s Day! For some serious relaxation, she can add one of these shower steamers to her shower to release the scent of lavender. The steamer can even be used as a body scrub too.

Classic Cocktails for Classy People Art Print ($13.79, originally $22.99; society6.com)

Forget diamonds — cocktails can certainly be a girl’s best friend too. Illustrated by Stine Nygård, this print features recipes of her favorite drinks, from Moscow Mules to Negronis, to seriously upgrade her gallery wall. You can even frame it for her.

Tea From Around the World Set ($55; uncommongoods.com)

Does your valentine appreciate a great cup of tea? Gift her this set of 10 teas from around the world so she can sample some truly unique flavors that she won’t find at her neighborhood grocery store.

Otherland Valentine’s Day Insert (starting at $36; otherland.com)

Who doesn’t love some new candles to spice up their home? We suggest gifting the Valentine’s Day Insert from Otherland, which contains one or three of their amazing candles in a gorgeous presentation box.

Fashion gifts

In Bloom by Jonquil Chemise ($48; nordstrom.com)

Spark some romance this Valentine’s Day with a satin chemise. With its sheer lace and bias cut, we can’t believe this number is less than $50.

Nordstrom Butter Crew Socks ($9; nordstrom.com)

Be prepared: She’s going to want these cozy socks in each color. Reviewers share that they’re both soft and warm, and perfect to wear to bed. Maybe gift her some kind of moisturizing cream to lather her feet in before bed too.

Stars Above 3-Piece Satin Long-Sleeve Pajama Set ($20, originally $25; target.com)

Who wouldn’t want to receive a satin pajama set? Of course Target has us covered with this three-piece set by Stars Above. Available in black or burgundy, it includes a long-sleeve button down top, shorts and a satin eye mask that she’ll reach for each night.

Free People Softly Structured Knit Tunic ($79.90, originally $148; nordstrom.com)

You absolutely can’t go wrong with a fun sweater like this oversized style by Free People. Available in five colors and nearly 50% off, this structured knit tunic is sure to become a staple in her WFH wardrobe.

Lululemon Define Jacket ($118; lululemon.com)

If she’s committed to sticking to her workout routine in 2021, gift her Lululemon’s Define Jacket to pair with her beloved Align Leggings for her daily runs or trips to the yoga studio. The jacket features thumbholes, two front zippers and a breathable fabric that she’ll totally adore.

Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set ($198; lunya.co)

Wanna really upgrade her pajamas? Why not treat her to the good stuff: silk. From one of our favorite silk brands, Lunya, this machine-washable set (yes, you read that right) comes in an oversized, relaxed fit that’ll feel luxurious.

With Clarity Miracle Plate Stud Earrings ($110; withclarity.com)

What’s Valentine’s Day without a few diamonds? Available in plated gold with 0.25 carats worth of diamonds in the set, the only thing better than these perfect everyday studs is the fact that with the code CNN15, Underscored readers get it for 15% off.

Underclub Luxe Gift Subscription (starting at $75; underclub.com)

Treat your lady to a seriously cheeky gift. Underclub is a subscription service that sends you designer underwear each month, with options from sizes XS to 4X. Choose between deliveries over the span of three, six or twelve months from brands like Natori, Cosabella and more.

Aurate Love Me Knot Ring ($90; auratenewyork.com)

Adding to her jewelry collection is a surefire way to anyone’s heart this Valentine’s Day. Handmade in New York City, this gold chain ring will easily become her favorite as an everyday piece.

Savage x Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lace Bodysuit ($74.95; amazon.com)

Turn up the heat this Valentine’s Day with this lace bodysuit that’s Rihanna-approved. Available in sizes XS to 3X and four colors, this cutout lace lingerie won’t disappoint.

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops ($75; mejuri.com)

Bold earrings are another great way to upgrade her everyday jewelry collection, and how sweet are these hoop earrings, with their croissant-like shape?

Skims Waffle Legging ($62; skims.com)

Some goodies from Kim Kardashian’s Skims line are definitely at the top of her wishlist. We think you should gift her the high-waist waffle leggings, available in four colors, that reviewers say are super comfortable to lounge in.

Comme Des Garçons Play x Converse Chuck Taylor Hidden Heart High-Top Sneaker ($150; nordstrom.com)

Your valentine has likely seen these Comme Des Garçons x Converse shoes on her most fashionable peers, so she’ll be delighted to have a pair herself. They even feature a peekaboo heart design that feels so festive.

Calpak Faux Leather RFID Travel Wallet ($75; nordstrom.com)

We’re not sure when we’ll be able to seriously travel again (although we can’t wait for our next vacation), but she still needs a travel wallet that she can store valuables in and grab easily on the go. Get her this one by Calpak that has a fun faux-fur handle and RFID lining that’ll keep her information private.

Fleur du Mal Angel Sleeve Robe ($295; fleurdumal.com)

Does your partner need a silk robe? Why of course she does. From one of our favorite lingerie brands, this one comes with gorgeous wide sleeves and a playful sash. She can even wear it as a blazer or jacket once it’s safe to go out again. Want something a little extra? We can’t get enough of this Valentine’s Day-appropriate pink and red bodysuit, which would look gorgeous underneath.

Beauty gifts

Dyson Supersonic ($399.99; dyson.com or $399; nordstrom.com)

We would recommend the Dyson Supersonic again and again…and again. It’s seriously that good. We reviewed the hair dryer and think it’s worth the investment to get a salon-quality blow out at home, no matter your hair type, and even named it the best high-end hair dryer of 2021.

Glossier The Skin Care Set ($40; glossier.com)

Help her upgrade her winter skin care routine by gifting Glossier’s The Skin Care Set. Featuring a conditioning face wash, dermatologist-recommended priming moisturizer and the brand’s cult-favorite skin balm, this set has everything she needs to stay hydrated throughout the cold months. Maybe even get her the humidifier we recommended too?

Maison Margiela ‘Replica’ by the Fireplace Eau de Toilette ($135; sephora.com)

If she’s on the hunt for a new signature fragrance, this winter she may be into cozy scents that remind her of being snuggled by the fire. Maison Margiela’s Replica By The Fireplace perfume is just that, with notes of chestnut, vanilla and clove oil for an aroma that’s warm and spicy. If you’re interested in gifting another fragrance, check out our guide on the best women’s fragrances too.

Oribe Gold Lust Repair and Restore Conditioner ($52; oribe.com)

Like us, hair care is at the top of her priority list this year, so why not gift her a product known to deliver real results? The answer to repairing brittle, damaged hair is this conditioner by Oribe that uses a ingredients like biotin, niacinamide and argan oil to revitalize each strand and finish with a healthy shine.

Benefit Cosmetics BYOB: Bring Your Own Beauty Eyes, Brows & Face Holiday Value Set ($40; sephora.com)

Benefit Cosmetics is one of those brands that just gets makeup. Whether she’s going for a no-makeup makeup look or a full beat, she’ll love this set that features all the product essentials for her eyes, brows and face.

Artis The Elite Black Finish Collection ($95; nordstrom.com)

The key for Valentine’s Day is luxe, and Artis brushes surely fit the bill. Known for its pillow-soft feel and its ability to blend product seamlessly, these makeup brushes are worth every penny. This Nordstrom-exclusive set includes the brand’s Palm Brush Mini and Oval 7 in a sleek matte black finish, along with Brush Cleansing Wipes and travel case.

Sonia Kashuk Large Travel Pouch ($19.99; target.com)

A travel pouch is a great gift for the beauty lover who seemingly has it all. Her old one probably needs an upgrade anyway! We love the options from Sonia Kashuk, especially this large travel pouch. Order the pink faux snake shade as a nod to the holiday.

Romantic gifts

BestSelf Intimacy Deck ($24.99; amazon.com)

Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to learn more about your partner. If she’s been craving a little more emotional intimacy and quality time, gift her this deck to show that you’re committed to discovering more about each other daily.

Childom Rainbow Rose Flower ($15.99; amazon.com)

Why not gift her a rose that’ll last forever? Show your love with this iridescent gold foil rose that she will surely want to display for the world to see.

Rifle Paper Co. Heart Blossom Valentine Greeting Card ($5; riflepaperco.com)

Lastly, don’t forget to grab a beautiful card for her too. She’ll love the vibrant die-cut heart design on this one and will appreciate the effort you took to pick it out.

Bouqs Always (starting at $54; bouqs.com)

Roses are a symbol of love and beauty, which is why they’re a Valentine’s Day staple. Keep up the tradition with this bouquet of red roses by Bouqs. Whether you’re spending the day together or apart, order now and get them delivered to her door just in time for the celebration.

Intersection of Love Photo Print (starting at $75; uncommongoods.com)

Where did your love story begin? This sentimental print symbolizes when you and your valentine’s paths crossed using both of your names and important dates, represented as street signs. She’ll cherish this piece for years to come.

Artifact Uprising Color Series Photo Book (starting at $20; artifactuprising.com)

Commemorate a special moment in your relationship with the Color Series Photo Book by Artifact Uprising. Featuring a customizable cover and space for all your photos, this photo book will immediately bring a smile to her face.