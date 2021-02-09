(CNN) —

Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

Readers kicked off the new year on a healthy and happy note, shopping for products to help cook more nutritious meals, organize the home and nourish dry winter skin. From hunger-busting snacks to clever storage solutions, check out the products Underscored readers loved most in January.

Amazon Wyze Scale ($31.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Amazon Wyze Scale

Working on your fitness for the New Year? Amazon’s Wyze scale is our pick for the best smart scale of 2021, thanks to its elegant looks, clear display and, most importantly, its accuracy.

TubShroom Ultra Edition ($13.48, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon TubShroom Ultra Edition

The TubShroom Ultra (which was also one of our favorite products of all of 2020) is a small but mighty gadget that helps prevent icky drain clogs. The Ultra edition’s stainless steel finish is also easier to clean than the original TubShroom.

Emart 10-inch Selfie Ring Light ($31.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Emart 10-inch Selfie Ring Light

Zoom meetings aren’t disappearing anytime soon, so it’s about time to invest in a flattering ring light. Emart’s features a handy tripod mount and multiple brightness modes, making it our favorite ring light around.

Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel ($14.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel

With a special weave that leaves skin soft, smooth and oh so clean, this exfoliating towel will have you ready to toss your loofah for good.

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized 12-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan with Lid ($50.52; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized 12-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan with Lid

Not only is the T-fal our favorite nonstick pan of 2021, but it was also one of the best kitchen essentials we tested last year. Its deep sides, lid and nonstick surface make it a versatile workhorse in the kitchen, perfect for everything from frying eggs to simmering stews. The slightly smaller 10-inch version was a bestseller in January too.

Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer ($9.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer

Everything you need to prep an avocado — from slicing to pitting — in one compact, dishwasher-safe tool.

O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream ($7.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream

Frequent washing plus cold weather is a recipe for dry, chapped hands, but O’Keeffe’s bestselling cream will help keep your skin nourished and protected all winter long.

Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer ($19.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer

This storage bag is perfect for stashing extra linens or off-season clothing, and we love that it features a both a carry handle and clear window to see exactly what you’ve packed inside. (Be sure to check out our roundup of more home organization ideas here!)

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Face and Body Mask ($14.95; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Face and Body Mask

Struggling with maskne? Scoop up this pore-cleansing mask made from 100% calcium bentonite clay. Mix with water and apply for 10 minutes for skin that feels fresh and squeaky clean.

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths ($19.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths

Biodegradable Swedish dishcloths are a frequent Underscored favorite for a reason: they clean up messes just like paper towels, but can be used multiple times and simply tossed in the dishwasher/washing machine for a refresh.

Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter ($8.94; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter

With its razor sharp, rust-proof blade, this tiny safety cutter is a great tool to have on hand for opening packages and working on craft projects.

The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5%+ EGCG ($14.50; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5%+ EGCG

This serum from affordable skin care brand The Ordinary features a mixture of caffeine and EGCG from green tea leaves, two superstar skincare ingredients that may help with the appearance of dark circles and under-eye puffiness.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($19.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

Cooking breakfast is easier than ever with Dash’s compact appliance, which can perfectly prepare up to six eggs at once.

Viktor Jurgen Neck Massage Pillow ($39.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Viktor Jurgen Neck Massage Pillow

We could all use some extra relaxation these days, and this pillow will surely do the job. With heated massage nodes that provide a deep shiatsu massage at the flip of a button, it’s even battery-activated so you can take it with you anywhere.

Nyx Professional Epic Ink Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner ($7.99, originally $9; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Nyx Professional Epic Ink Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Perfect your cat-eye in 2021 with Nyx’s Epic Ink liner, which we named the best budget liquid eyeliner of 2021, as it features a precision tip and is both waterproof and cruelty-free.

Simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser ($14.97; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser

Stop stuffing leftover plastic bags under the sink and put them in this wall-mounted dispenser instead. The brushed stainless steel design will look chic in your kitchen (or wherever you hang it), while the opening makes it easier to grab a single bag whenever you need it.

Whellen Selfie Ring Light (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Whellen Selfie Ring Light

Whellen’s compact ring light features three light modes and attaches directly to your phone — meaning you can take flattering selfies wherever you happen to be.

Seapoint Farms Sea Salt Dry Roasted Edamame ($12.91; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Seapoint Farms Sea Salt Dry Roasted Edamame

Roasted edamame is an excellent (and delicious) source of hunger-curbing protein, and these single-serve packs are one of our favorite healthy snacks for working from home.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer ($41.88; $59.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

The Revlon One-Step dries and styles your hair at the same time, making it fast and simple to get a voluminous blowout without a trip to the salon. No wonder we named it the best budget hair dryer of 2021.

Enlightened Bada Bean Bada Boom, 24-Pack ($19.50; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Enlightened Bada Bean Bada Boom, 24-Pack

Another great healthy snack pick, these 100-calorie packs of crunchy broad beans are gluten-free, low in sugar and come in sea salt, sweet Sriracha and mesquite barbeque flavors.