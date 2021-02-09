2020 was a tough year for our skin. At first we went into lockdown and, understandably, our skin care routines and healthy habits took a hit. Then, in the summer, we spent all our time outside, soaking in the sun while social distancing — and developing dark spots and damaged skin. To add insult to injury, because we spent the entire year on endless video calls, we’ve had to spend endless hours staring at these dark spots and blemishes. (And let’s be honest: Those weird smoothing filters that touch up your face on video calls are not a long-term solution.)
2021, however, is already looking brighter for your skin, thanks to the new Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum from Biossance. This first-of-its-kind serum helps visibly diminish dark spots and even acne scars. We love how effective it is; after just four weeks, 100% of women in one study reported that the Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum improved the look of dark spots and sun damage. In the same study, 100% of women reported their skin tone was more even.
The Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum isn’t just for treating dark spots; it can also prevent new ones from forming. We know it might sound silly to talk about new spots in the middle of winter, but UVA, the type of ultraviolet light that creates dark spots, isn’t affected by clouds or glass. You might not be getting burned, but your skin is still at risk. Fortunately, Biossance’s serum is extremely easy to use. Just apply every morning after washing your face, then treat yourself to an even more powerful hydration experience and give your skin some extra glow by following the serum with moisturizer, vitamin C rose roil and SPF.
How does the Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum work? It comes down to Biossance’s philosophy of using clean, sustainable and effective ingredients — a commitment so strong that Biossance has banned more than 2,000 commonly used ingredients that are toxic to you and the environment. Like all of Biossance’s products, the Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum is plant-based and sustainably and ethically produced.
The magic is all in Biossance’s proprietary blend of white shiitake mushroom extract, licorice root extract, vitamin C and squalane. The specially formulated Vitamin C brightens and firms your skin without irritating it, while the white shiitake and licorice root extract calm your skin, correct discoloration and prevent new dark spots from forming. Now, if you haven’t heard of squalane, the hydrating hero ingredient in Biossance’s products, here’s what you should know:
Squalane is a hydrogenated form of a naturally occurring lipid called squalene (with an E) that your skin produces to hydrate itself. As you get older, your body produces less and less squalene, which means your skin is less hydrated and less protected. While the spelling is almost identical and they both hydrate and protect your skin, there’s a big difference between skin care products that use squalene and those that use squalane. That’s because squalene is found in abundance in shark livers, so skin care companies often use shark liver oil in their products. For shark populations, the results have been disastrous.
Biossance’s squalane is derived from renewable sugarcane that’s ethically and sustainably sourced, then biofermented to create a brilliant result: eco-friendly, sustainable squalane. That means every year, Biossance’s squalane saves the lives of 2 million sharks. It also means with the Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum, we can achieve clear skin and keep a clear conscience.