Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and while this year’s day of love might look a little different, that’s all the more reason to celebrate the people around you. You might not be able to go out to a romantic dinner, but you can still show the important people in your life how much you love them with a heartfelt gift.

You learned from this past holiday season that if you want your gifts to arrive on time, you’d better get shopping early — so to help expedite your search, we’ve curated 50 Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him, her and even for kids. Looking for more ideas? Check out our guides to gifts for him, gifts for her, gifts under $50, Nordstrom gifts and top-rated Amazon gifts.

Gift ideas for him

Bagsmart Electronic Organizer ($15.99, originally $16.99; amazon.com)

If his home office is beginning to look more like a hoarder’s den, he might need this electronic organizer so he can keep all his cords, adapters and cables all in one place.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook (starting at $27.47, originally $34; amazon.com)

This reusable notebook is perfect for the guy who’s taking online classes or loves taking handwritten notes for work. When you use the included pen, notes can be uploaded to the cloud or your computer, and once the notebook is full you can simply wipe it clean with a damp cloth and start all over.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker ($24.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

The old saying is the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so this Valentine’s Day give him this sandwich maker that can whip up a breakfast sandwich in just minutes. This quick and easy maker will cook your egg, bread and meat all at once for a delicious sandwich any time of the day.

New York Times Custom Football Book ($72; uncommongoods.com)

By the time Valentine’s Day rolls around, football season will sadly be over. Tide him over until next fall with this custom book that traces the history of his favorite football team through New York Times articles.

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffeepot (starting at $16.95; amazon.com)

For the coffee addict, this cold brew coffee pot from Hario ensures he can always have a pitcher of cold brew ready in the fridge. Our pick for the best cold brew coffee maker, it’s simple to use and produces a stellar cup of coffee every time.

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce ($17.98; amazon.com and truff.com)

For the spice-loving guy, this delicious hot sauce is infused with black truffle and agave nectar for a rich and intriguing flavor.

Baseball Park Map Glasses, Set of 2 ($35; uncommongoods.com)

If your partner loves baseball and can’t wait to get back to the stadium, check out these baseball park whiskey glasses. They’re designed with a map of any baseball stadium, so you can customize it to match his favorite team.

Colsen Tabletop Indoor Fireplace ($74.99, originally $85; amazon.com)

If he’s longing for the great outdoors and toasting s’mores over a campfire, bring a little piece of the adventure inside with this indoor fireplace. It burns using rubbing alcohol, which means a smokeless, odorless experience so you can make every night a s’mores night.

West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit (starting at $20; uncommongoods.com)

If he’s in need of another hobby, check out this beer brewing kit that will turn him into a brewmaster in no time. This kit crafts a West Coast-style IPA, perfect for spring sipping.

ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Cooking Food Meat Thermometer ($56.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

If quarantine and “The American Barbecue Showdown” has got him thinking he’s the next greatest pitmaster, this meat thermometer can help him smoke and grill to perfection.

Carnivore Club Exotic Jerky Bouquet ($59.99; amazon.com)

Who needs flowers when you can get him this bouquet of exotic meat sticks? This carnivorous collection features elk, bison and venison so he can snack away to new and interesting flavors.

Apple AirPods With Charging Case ($119.98, originally $159; amazon.com)

Whether he’s working from home or spends all day watching Netflix, a good pair of wireless earbuds is a must. These Apple AirPods are a solid option, and they come with a charging case so he can stay connected all day long.

Pilea Peperomioides ($35; thesill.com)

Channel his inner plant dad with this ridiculously cute plant from The Sill. Also known as the “UFO plant,” the pilea peperomioides is easy to take care of, pet-friendly and even comes in an elegant pot.

On-the-Go Gift Set With Toiletry Bag ($45; harrys.com)

He may not be on the go anymore, but this compact toiletry set from Harry’s has all the shaving essentials to keep him looking sharp, including a shave gel, razor and face wash.

Waffle Robe ($119; parachutehome.com)

Treat him to some comfort this Valentine’s Day with this lightweight and soft waffle robe from Parachute.

Men’s Wicked Good Moccasins ($79; llbean.com)

If he’s spending more time inside than ever, get him these ridiculously comfy slippers from L.L.Bean. They’re sure to keep his toes warm and cozy all day long.

Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium-Ion Beard Trimmer ($76.99; target.com)

If his quarantine beard is getting out of hand, try this stainless steel beard trimmer from Wahl, which was our performance pick best beard trimmer.

Signature Cashmere Socks ($75; naadam.co)

Even if he isn’t going to the office anymore, there’s no better start to a day than putting on luxurious and comfortable socks. In this cashmere pair, his feet will feel pampered all day long, whether he’s hard at work in the home office or lounging around looking for a new show to watch.

Gift ideas for her

Original Casper Pillow ($59, originally $65; casper.com)

Give your loved one the gift of a good night’s sleep with a Casper pillow. These soft yet supportive pillows are made with a down alternative and just might lead to some of the best sleep she’s ever gotten.

Fly by Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp ($17.98; amazon.com)

If she loves all things spicy, give her this Sichuan chili sauce packed with tingly, spicy and umami flavors. Plus, it’s all natural, vegan and gluten-free.

Molten Chocolate Cake Kit ($44; uncommongoods.com)

Regardless of whether your favorite romantic restaurant is open this Sunday or not, you can experience the magic of molten chocolate cakes at home with this kit, which has everything you need to make the decadent dessert.

Locket Necklace ($105; mejuri.com)

For a romantic jewelry option that isn’t tacky, this locket necklace is stunning and will add a nice touch to her collection. Crafted with a thick layer of 18-karat gold on top of sterling silver, it’s durable enough to wear for any occasion, and you can enter up to 14 characters of text to be engraved inside as a super-sweet and secret message.

Love Letters Candle ($34; homesick.com)

Homesick candles are always a great gift, and this year the brand is offering two Valentine’s-themed scents: Love Letters and Date Night. Both have a burn time of anywhere between 60 and 80 hours and are sure to set a romantic mood this holiday.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399.99; dyson.com and nordstrom.com)

Another big-ticket item, this hair dryer will literally change the way your partner thinks about drying their hair. No longer will it be a tiresome chore that takes upward of 30 minutes. This hair dryer from Dyson is super efficient and makes drying your hair actually enjoyable. Trust us, we tried it.

Why Choose? 8-Flavor Chocolate Bar ($15; uncommongoods.com)

Put a fun twist on the classic Valentine’s Day gift of chocolate with this organic octet of handmade chocolates.

Better Together Personalized Book of Love ($40; uncommongoods.com)

For a romantic and heartfelt gift this Valentine’s Day, you can completely personalize this book of love. Customize the cover design, names, genders and unique characteristics to tailor this book to fit your unique relationship.

Light Pink and Peach Paper Roses (starting at $36; etsy.com)

Flowers are a classic Valentine’s Day gift, but after a week or two they begin to wither. This year, get these handcrafted paper flowers instead. This bouquet comes with pink and peach roses, but there are many different options on Etsy, for a thoughtful gift that lasts longer than real flowers.

White Orchid ($98; thesill.com)

Another alternative to traditional flowers is getting your loved one a plant. Orchids are beautiful and relatively easy to take care of, making them the perfect Valentine’s Day present. The Sill offers orchids in white, purple and even petite versions of both colors too.

Minimalist Name Necklace ($27.75, originally $37; etsy.com)

Jewelry is another classic gift, but this year you can get her an extra-special piece that displays her name. Pick from sterling silver and 18-karat gold or rose gold, plus nine different sizes, for an elegant and personalized necklace she’ll never want to take off.

Dainty Zodiac Sign Necklace (starting at $27.75; etsy.com)

Or, if she loves astrology, this necklace option lets you customize it with the constellation of any zodiac sign. This necklace is light and dainty, so it’s comfortable to wear all the time, and she can even layer it with other pendants.

Wine Chilling Coasters With Glasses, Set of 2 ($39; uncommongoods.com)

A couple who drinks wine together stays together (isn’t that the saying?), which is why this set of chilling coasters made of reclaimed granite is perfect for you and your partner. The stones neatly fit stemless wine glasses and keep chilled wine nice and cold between every sip.

Lunya Washable Silk Short Pajamas ($198; lunya.com and nordstrom.com)

If you really want to treat her this Valentine’s Day, a luxurious gift she won’t expect is this silk pajama set from Lunya. It’s pricey, but the silk is ridiculously soft and the set is super easy to clean since you can just toss it in the washing machine.

Mejuri Bold Hoop Earrings ($160; mejuri.com)

When shopping for jewelry for your loved one, a good rule of thumb is to always stay simple. Clean, elegant designs like these bold hoop earrings from Mejuri are timeless and can pair with nearly any outfit.

DIY Organic Bath Bomb Kit ($25; uncommongoods.com)

Treat her to a handcrafted spa day with this DIY bath bomb kit. Featuring ingredients like rose petals, chamomile and more, these mini bath bombs will make for a calming and rejuvenating bath.

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe (starting at $98; brooklinen.com)

Treat her to spa-like luxury and comfort after every shower with this lavish plush robe from Brooklinen, made of 100% Turkish cotton and Oeko-Tex certified. She’ll want to stay snuggled up in this robe forever.

Onsen Bath Sheet ($80; onsentowel.com)

Sometimes the best gift is something practical that your partner actually needs. If her towels are getting old, upgrade her shower experience with this ultra-large Onsen bath sheet. Lightweight and super absorbent, thanks to its waffle weave, this towel is incredibly soft (we tried it out for ourselves and can confirm) and comes in seven stunning colors.

Custom Couple Portrait (starting at $21.25; etsy.com)

This personalized portrait can turn nearly any photo of you and your significant other into an elegant and beautiful work of art. Note that this service sends you a digital version of your portrait, which you can then print out and frame.

Get Closer Package (starting at $35; smallpackages.co)

Small Packages is a service that can send a thoughtful package to anyone you’d like. For Valentine’s Day, the company is offering a box that includes fun and romantic items such as a candle that turns into massage oil, infused cocktail cubes and a racy card game of truth or dare.

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick ($16.50, originally $22; amazon.com or $22; stilacosmetics.com)

If you’re looking to gift makeup this Valentine’s Day, stick with something simple, like our pick for the best matte lipstick, the Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick.

Gifts for kids

Lego Bricks & More Cupid Dog ($29.99; ebay.com)

We’re pretty sure a cuter Lego set doesn’t exist. This one encourages kids aged 7 and older to build their own puppy that’s putting on the romance with its own big, red heart and Cupid’s arrow, plus a sharp bow tie.

Dear Valentine Letters Mad Libs ($6.99; amazon.com)

Share valentines at home and with friends over Zoom with this fun and ultimately hilarious Mad Libs stationery that allows them to personalize each card.

Create Your Own Reel Viewer ($29.95; uncommongoods.com)

Recall the days of family vacations and sweet baby pictures with this customizable reel viewer, which you can personalize with 14 of your own snaps.

Rainbow Unicorn Tea Set ($49; potterybarnkids.com)

A tea party on Valentine’s Day is never a bad idea. This adorable heart-themed tea set comes with a pot, a tray, four cups and a carrying case so they can take it to the park with them.

Glowing Bath Time Buddy ($15; uncommongoods.com)

Make bath time even more fun with these toys that, when dunked in water, light right up.

Cat & Jack Baby Love-a-Saurus Set ($12.99; target.com)

Make Valentine’s Day an occasion to dress up with this cheeky love-a-saurus set, complete with spikes on the legs.

Cubcoats Sao the Sloth ($35; amazon.com and nordstrom.com)

A sweet stuffed sloth toy that turns into a cozy hoodie for your kid. What could be better than that?

WowWee Pinkfong ‘Baby Shark’ Official Song Cube ($7.99; amazon.com)

Don’t hate us, but this stuffed cube can play all four verses of “Baby Shark” over and over again (well, until you take the batteries out). You know your kids will love it.

L.O.L. Surprise! Lights Pet ($12.99; target.com)

This cult-favorite gift packs a surprise light-up, eccentrically dressed toy in every ball.

FromJennifer Bow and Arrows ($27.50; etsy.com)

Your little Cupid naturally needs their own (ultra-safe) bow and arrow.