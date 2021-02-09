(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on refurbished AirPods Pro, a discounted smart scale and savings on a cult-favorite mask. All that and more below.

A refurbished pair of our favorite true wireless earbuds are available for one day only at Woot!. For just $149.99, your buds are guaranteed to be in full working condition, plus they’ve been fully cleaned and sanitized. The battery has been tested to operate at a minimum of 85% capacity, but nonetheless, your purchase is backed by Woot!’s 90-day limited warranty. Just be sure to shop before they sell out.

If you have yet to experience what it’s like to have your own bidet at home, suffice to say you’re missing out. Luckily, you can snag one from Bio Bidet or Bemis for less today only at Woot!. For as low as $24, add a bidet attachment to your toilet and enjoy a continuous water stream at varying pressures, which can be adjusted by the P.S.P.C (Positive Stepping Pressure Control) selection dial. Or opt for a completely new bidet toilet seat for under $300 and really commit to the cleanliness.

For those who have yet to hop on the Instant Pot bandwagon, this 6-quart multicooker does the job of nine different kitchen appliances, and right now it’s under $100 — the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. It’s not just a pressure cooker; it’s also a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, warmer, canner and sous vide. The stainless steel inner pot is included, along with a sealing ring, steam rack, soup spoon, rice paddle and lid holder, and you’ll find thousands of recipes and how-tos on the Instant Pot mobile app. If you’re hungry for more info, out our full guide to the Instant Pot here.

The Eufy Smart Scale C1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just under $20 for it on Amazon. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 11 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements. Plus, it allows for up to 16 individual users on each account so the whole family can take advantage of the scale to further their fitness goals.

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay

A beauty must have is on sale for one day at Amazon. The Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask is under $10 — that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in a year. Not only does it have nearly 40,000 reviews, almost 30,000 of which are 5-star, but myriad celebrities swear by its acne-healing, skin-brightening abilities. Read more about why the mask is a cult favorite here.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249; amazon.com)

Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are down to a great price. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $189.99 at Amazon. (The extra $10 discount will be applied automatically at checkout.) Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

Now’s your chance to save on Adidas’ most iconic sneaker. Select Stan Smith sneakers are 50% off when you use code STAN at checkout, starting today through February 11. Choose from men’s, women’s and kids’ shoes, in styles ranging from classic with green accents to shoes featuring less ubiquitous colors and eye-catching patterns.

Wayfair

A holiday weekend means new home decor deals from Wayfair. The mega home retailer is kicking off its Presidents Day Clearance sale, so you can save big on all the furniture you need for your bedroom, living room, kitchen, patio and beyond. Or, if you’re just looking to add a few new touches to your space, shop deals on wall art, area rugs, storage solutions and even pet essentials.

Best Buy

In need of a new appliance? Presidents Day is a great time to shop, and Best Buy has already marked down tons of refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges and more from top brands like LG and Samsung in honor of the holiday weekend. Browse through all the deals, many of which include savings on appliance bundles, right now.

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit With Echo Dot ($169.99, $249.98; amazon.com)

Arm your home with a Ring Alarm five-piece kit, along with a $10 third-generation Echo Dot, for $169.99, down from its usual price of $249.98. (You can also opt for just the Ring kit for $10 less — still a great price.) The Ring system works seamlessly with Alexa to arm and disarm, plus it allows you to check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice and on your smartphone via Ring’s app. For more on the second-generation Ring system, read our full review here.

Refurbished iRobot Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum ($329.99 when you clip the on-page coupon, originally $423; amazon.com)

If you’re ready to permanently remove vacuuming from your to-do list and you don’t mind a refurb, consider this Roomba deal at Amazon. For a limited time, you can buy a refurbished iRobot Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum for an extra $50 off when you clip the on-page coupon. It works like new and is backed by Amazon’s 90-Day Renewed Guarantee.

With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multisurface brushes, this powerful robo vac boasts five times the air power of the Roomba 600 series — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Roomba moves throughout your home on its own, thanks to iAdapt sensors, and it will dock and charge on its own so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Schedule the Roomba to run up to seven times per week with the iRobot app, Alexa or the Google Assistant, or just press the “Clean” button to get things going.

Braun Beard Trimmer BT7240 ($62.15, originally $69.94; amazon.com)

Looking to keep your lockdown facial hair in check? Consider picking up our runner-up for best beard trimmer, the Braun Beard Trimmer BT7240, now down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. With 39 different length settings, multiple attachments and a long-lasting battery, it’s one of the most versatile we tested and can be relied upon for a solid, quick clip no matter what state your hair is in.

Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker ($15.99, originally $24.99; walmart.com)

If you’re a “cold brew in all seasons” kind of coffee drinker, take advantage of this deal on the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker, our favorite travel and tumble cold brewer, at Amazon. You can pick up the pitcher for just $15.99 right now — that’s $1 away from its all-time lowest price — and be brewing your own batch of cold brew in no time. Its plastic construction and airtight seal makes this coffee maker particularly durable, and it’s super simple to set up and use. Read more about this pick in our full review of the best cold brew coffee makers.

