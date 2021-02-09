(CNN) —

So you’ve gotten your hands on one of the four new iPhone models: the 12 Mini, 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. From a camera upgrade to a durable screen, your new iPhone will be one epic device. That being said, we want you to keep your newest device protected and stylish while highlighting the phone’s greatest features.

In order to reduce its carbon footprint, Apple is no longer including wall plugs in the box when you purchase your new phone. Fear not though, we have a few replacements to recommend. If you need one, we like the Anker Nano ($19.99; amazon.com) or the Belkin Boost Charge ($34.95, originally $49.99; amazon.com). Both can fast charge your iPhone and will work with the included USB-C to Lightning cable. You can check out our other recommendations for Apple MFi-certified Lightning cables.

Whether you’re opting for a bold new color (like Pacific Blue or green) or choosing a sleek metallic finish, we’ve found cases that will work perfectly. Plus, we’ve picked out our top screen protectors to ensure that screen is scratch- and crack-free.

Solid-color cases

Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 ($19.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Wallet Slayer Vol. 1

The wallet built into this case can fit up to three cards and cash. It also has a credit card kickstand and high grip textured sides for a case that provides ultimate functionality at a relatively low price.

iPhone 12/12 Pro Silicone Case With MagSafe ($49; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon iPhone 12/12 Pro Silicone Case With MagSafe

Available in a variety of colors, this simple silicone case keeps your phone protected while adding a nice pop of color. It’s also available for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Mini.

Duo for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro ($29.99; incipio.com)

PHOTO: Incipio Duo for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro

The Duo offers 12-foot drop protection and is scratch-resistant. The soft touch finish is sleek, and the color options range from subtle to bold. It’s available for the 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini as well.

Kung Fu Grip ($14.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Kung Fu Grip

This simple case has grippy sides to help you hold onto your device. If you happen to drop it, though, there are protective air-pocket corners that will provide a nice cushion.

Wembley Palette ($29.99; zagg.com)

PHOTO: Zagg Wembley Palette

The reinforced top, bottom and corners on this case make it extra durable and protective. It’s available in three color options: smoke, a chic navy blue and a bold saffron yellow. It’s available for the 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini.

Battersea Case for the iPhone 12 Mini ($49.99; zagg.com)

PHOTO: Zagg Battersea Case for the iPhone 12 Mini

Upping its game, Gear4 offers drop protection up to 16 feet with the Battersea Case. It features a grooved back and a slim profile.

Wrap Case for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro ($49.99; incipio.com)

PHOTO: Incipio Wrap Case for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro

The Wrap case features a soft touch interior that won’t scratch your phone and a premium black crumb finish. It’s available for the 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini.

Cordking iPhone 12 & 12 Pro Case ($13.98, originally $17.98; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Cordking iPhone 12 & 12 Pro Case

Choose your favorite from 17 different solid colors with this case from Cordking. The silicone case is soft to the touch but still offers coverage to your smartphone. It also has a soft microfiber lining on the inside to keep your phone from getting scratched.

Aneu Series Case With MagSafe ($49.95; otterbox.com)

PHOTO: Otterbox Aneu Series Case With MagSafe

Another new series from OtterBox, the Aneu cases support MagSafe. If you’re looking for a simpler design, this comes in four solid colors. It’s available for the 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max.

Presidio Perfect-Mist for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($44.95; speckproducts.com)

PHOTO: Speck Products Presidio Perfect-Mist for iPhone 12 Pro Max

The soft-touch matte finish of this case resists discoloration and has anti-yellowing materials so it always looks frosty and flawless. It’s available for the iPhone 12/12 Pro and 12 Mini.

OTOFLY for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($12.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon OTOFLY for iPhone 12 Pro Max

This is a soft silicone case to protect your iPhone 12 Pro Max while adding a pop of color to your tech. There are 22 color options from Otofly so there’s sure to be the perfect match for you and your new phone.

Presidio2 Grip ($44.95; speckproducts.com)

PHOTO: Speck Products Presidio2 Grip

This case is a classic Speck design with no-slip grips on the side and Amour Cloud technology to keep your phone protected from falls up to 13 feet. It’s available for the 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini.

Clear cases

Totallee Thin iPhone Case for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro ($35; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Totallee Thin iPhone Case for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro

A super-slim option with a rubbery finish for added grip, this case pick from Totallee will show off your device while keeping it safe from accidents. It’s available for the 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Clear Case With MagSafe ($49; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon iPhone 12 Pro Max Clear Case With MagSafe

Apple’s own clear case will show off the beautiful finish of your phone while keeping it protected. And, of course, it’s MagSafe-compatible, making charging a breeze. It’s available for the iPhone 12/12 Pro and iPhone 12 Mini.

Temdan Clear Case for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro ($9.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Temdan Clear Case for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro

You can choose from different tints for a case that’s totally clear or somewhat colorful with this pick from Temdan. It features raised bezels to protect your screen if your phone should fall and is scratch resistant so your phone will stay looking new.

Custom iPhone Case ($45; casetify.com)

PHOTO: Casetify Custom iPhone Case

Personalize your case with your name or monogram. Choose between different fonts and colors to create a case that’s every bit as exciting as your new phone.

Tough Groove for iPhone 12 Pro Max ($40; case-mate.com)

PHOTO: Case-Mate Tough Groove for iPhone 12 Pro Max

This iridescent case adds a fun dose of color to the back of your iPhone. It also offers 10-foot drop protection, and the raised groove provides a tactile feel for a nice grip.

CASEKOO Crystal Clear Case for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro ($18.98, originally $21.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon CASEKOO Crystal Clear Case for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro

A clear case will show off your bold new iPhone 12 or 12 Pro finish. This pick from Casekoo is no different and is available in multiple color gradients as well. It’s slim so it won’t add to your phone’s profile and it offers protective corners to keep both the screen and overall device protected.

Soap Bubble for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro ($40; case-mate.com)

PHOTO: Case-Mate Soap Bubble for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro

Another iridescent option, the Soap Bubble case highlights your iPhone with swirls of color. It’s also equipped with MicroPel, Case-Mate’s antimicrobial protection.

Crystal Palace Case ($39.99; zagg.com)

PHOTO: Zagg Crystal Palace Case

This slim option offers drop protection up to 13 feet, is soft to the touch and adds a chic iridescent flair.

Leather cases

Rugged Case ($49.95; nomadgoods.com)

PHOTO: Nomad Goods Rugged Case

Nomad’s leather accessories look classic and get better over time. This light brown Horween leather case has an internal shock bumper to protect from drops. It’s also available for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini.

Rugged Leather Folio Case ($69.95; nomadgoods.com)

PHOTO: Nomad Goods Rugged Leather Folio Case

This case covers your entire phone with a folio that keeps your screen clear and doubles as a wallet. Boasting the ability to hold three cards and cash, it’s available for the 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini.

Leather Custom iPhone Case ($50; casetify.com)

PHOTO: Casetify Leather Custom iPhone Case

This customizable option from Casetify pairs leather with a personalized monogram. If you want to show off your personal style in sleek leather, this is the option.

Environmentally friendly cases

Organicore for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro ($39.99; incipio.com)

PHOTO: Incipio Organicore for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro

This 100% compostable case is derived from plant-based material and provides drop protection up to 8 feet.

Honey Bee Edition Wallet Case ($54.95; pelacase.com)

PHOTO: Pela Honey Bee Edition Wallet Case

This 100% compostable case is eco-friendly, protective and functional, with a wallet that can carry two cards. The material is soft and durable to protect your phone.

Clear Eco-Friendly iPhone Case ($44.95; pelacase.com)

PHOTO: Pela Clear Eco-Friendly iPhone Case

If you want a case that will highlight your bold iPhone color but also provide protection, this case from Pela deserves a look. Choose from a variety of border colors paired with a clear back for a clean look (and, of course, the case is 100% compostable).

Wake Case for iPhone 12 Mini ($35.46, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Wake Case for iPhone 12 Mini

Lifeproof’s Wake is crafted from over 85% of ocean-based recycled plastics. It’s a case that repurposes plastic to help the Earth while protecting your phone.

Patterned cases

Donut Lie to Me Case ($19.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Donut Lie to Me Case

With a whimsical donut print, this case from Smartish offers both fun and function. The case has high textured sides for a better grip and features air pocket corners to help lessen the fall should you drop your device.

Cutebe Cute Clear Crystal Case for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro ($13.99, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Cutebe Cute Clear Crystal Case for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro

If you wanted to show off your new iPhone color, but still want to add a bit of fun this is a great choice. It’s clear with a white floral design that stands out against your phone.The case offers durability and overall device protection.

Symmetry Series Graphics Case ($49.95; otterbox.com)

PHOTO: Otterbox Symmetry Series Graphics Case

This one-piece case features a black marble design with pops of gold that gives it a very chic look. Plus, you’re getting OtterBox’s durable protection from bumps, drops and other accidents. It’s available for the 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini.

Camo Light Blue ($45; casetify.com)

PHOTO: Casetify Camo Light Blue

A simple camouflage pattern in muted blue tones makes this case stylish. It comes on Casetify’s Impact Case, which is lightweight while also adding protection to your device.

Figura Series Case With MagSafe ($49.95; otterbox.com)

PHOTO: Otterbox Figura Series Case With MagSafe

The Figura series launched with the announcement of the iPhone 12 and is designed to interact with MagSafe. It’s made of a flexible soft-touch material and comes in a variety of colors to show off your artistic side. It’s available for the 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini.

Sunset by Ali Yeadon Case ($55; casetify.com)

PHOTO: Casetify Sunset by Ali Yeadon Case

This case has a sunset design on the back for a dreamy vibe. We like this case paired with the new gold iPhone color option for a look that’s perfectly Insta-worthy.

Velvet Caviar Case for iPhone 12 Mini ($19.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Velvet Caviar Case for iPhone 12 Mini

Your iPhone 12 Mini is sure to stand out with the bold pattern case. It’s also protective with shockproof technology and a bumper to help reduce the impact of any drops or falls.

Harmony Case With Unequal Technology ($44.95; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Harmony Case With Unequal Technology

A transparent ombre design on the back adds fun color in an eye-catching way with this case. It has shock-absorbing bumpers to keep your phone protected from drops up to 10 feet.

Screen protectors

Glass Elite Privacy+ ($44.99; zagg.com)

PHOTO: Zagg Glass Elite Privacy+

Smooth aluminosilicate is treated with a two-way filter that provides full-screen privacy when viewed from the side to keep your phone screen private when using this screen protector. It’s available for the 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini.

Glass Elite Vision Guard+ ($49.99; zagg.com)

PHOTO: Zagg Glass Elite Vision Guard+

This option has reinforced edges to protect the corners of your screen to prevent chips and cracks. It also features a blue light filter to prevent digital eye strain. It’s available for the 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini.

Glass Elite Anti-Glare+ ($44.99; zagg.com)

PHOTO: Zagg Glass Elite Anti-Glare+

The matte finish on this screen protector reduces glare from direct light so you can use your phone anywhere. It’s available for the 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini.

Pure 2 Eyeguard ($39.96, originally $49.95; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Pure 2 Eyeguard

This screen protector filters out up to 43% of harmful blue light. It will also cover your screen from edge to edge for protection all around. It’s available for the 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini.

PTRX Shatterproof Synthetic Glass Screen Protector ($44.95; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon PTRX Shatterproof Synthetic Glass Screen Protector

PTRX is engineered for extra-strong impact protection and has touch sensitivity like glass. It’s shatterproof and water- and smudge-resistant.

Amplify Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector ($49.95; otterbox.com)

PHOTO: Otterbox Amplify Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector

This pick has anti-scratch defense for vivid clarity and features antimicrobial agents to help keep your phone screen as clean as possible. It’s available for the 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini.

Amplify Glass Blue Light Guard Screen Protector ($54.95; otterbox.com)

PHOTO: Otterbox Amplify Glass Blue Light Guard Screen Protector

With shatter-resistant drop protection and reinforced edges, this screen protector provides protection for your phone and your eyes. It filters out blue light from your screen to keep your eyes sharp. It’s available for the 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini.

Amplify Glass Privacy Guard Screen Protector ($54.95; otterbox.com)

PHOTO: Otterbox Amplify Glass Privacy Guard Screen Protector

Another privacy option, the Amplify Glass Privacy Guard will keep unwanted eyes off your screen. It’s also scratch-resistant and has antimicrobial technology. It’s available for the 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini.

CleanScreenz Antimicrobial Ultra Glass Screen Protector ($35; case-mate.com)

PHOTO: Case-Mate CleanScreenz Antimicrobial Ultra Glass Screen Protector

This tempered glass screen protector has built-in antimicrobial protection and offers shatter protection two times stronger than an unprotected screen. It’s available for the 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini.