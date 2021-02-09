(CNN) —

Valentine’s Day is a time to spoil everyone you hold dear and show them just how much you appreciate them. But sometimes, all the flowers, chocolates, stuffed teddy bears and cards can get on the expensive side. That’s why we’ve collected gifts that are sure to wow your loved ones…for less than $50.

From home goods and beauty products to romantic gifts that are almost guaranteed to bring out the tears, here are our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts under $50. Looking for more ideas? Check out our favorite heartfelt gifts, gifts for him, gifts for her, Nordstrom gifts and last-minute gifts.

Home gifts

100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster ($21.97, originally $27.97; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon 100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster

If you’ve been stuck at home with your Valentine, this scratch-off poster will give you plenty of movies to watch to kill your boredom.

Dash Heart-Shaped Mini Waffle Maker ($17.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Dash Heart-Shaped Mini Waffle Maker

Wake up your loved one with a delicious and ridiculously cute heart-shaped waffle with this maker from Dash.

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce ($17.98; amazon.com and truff.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce

Add a kick of spice to your loved one’s culinary arsenal with this spicy and nuanced hot sauce that features black truffle oil and agave nectar. And if they like their spice in everything, check out Truff’s equally addictive pasta sauce.

Swivel Bath Tray ($50; uncommongoods.com)

PHOTO: Uncommon Goods Swivel Bath Tray

Easily enjoy a glass of wine while soaking in a bubble bath this Valentine’s Day with this bamboo swivel bath tray.

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffeepot (starting at $17.25, originally $21.50; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffeepot

For the caffeine fiend, this cold brew coffeepot from Hario will give your partner quick access to delicious cold brew so they can stay wired all day long.

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw ($39.50; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw

Stay cozy with this super-plush and incredibly soft blanket, perfect for cuddling up under while watching “27 Dresses.”

Love Letters Candle ($34; homesick.com)

PHOTO: Homesick Love Letters Candle

Set the mood this Valentine’s Day with this Love Letters candle, which is scented with notes of rose petals, jasmine, peony and more.

Hardcover Vegan Leather Journal ($19.95; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Hardcover Vegan Leather Journal

Journaling can be a big part of self-care, and if your partner has been itching to record their thoughts, check out this simple and elegant vegan leather journal.

Calming Shower Steamers Gift Set (starting at $25; uncommongoods.com)

PHOTO: Uncommon Goods Calming Shower Steamers Gift Set

You’ve heard of bath bombs, but these steaming cubes bring the aromatherapy and relaxing properties of a scented bath to your shower.

Pucker Up Candy Cubes, Set of 2 ($24; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Pucker Up Set of 2 Candy Cubes

Satisfy their sweet tooth with this cute set of candy cubes from the mouthwateringly delicious Sugarfina. This set includes two flavors: “Sugar Lips,” which are sweet and sour gummies that taste like watermelon, strawberry and cherry, and “Peach Bellini,” which has a juicy peach center.

6-Cup Heart Cakelet Pan ($14, originally $20; lecreuset.com)

PHOTO: Le Creuset 6-Cup Heart Cakelet Pan

Surprise your better half with a romantic Valentine’s Day dessert made in this heart-shaped cakelet pan from Le Creuset.

Coffee Plant ($21; thesill.com)

PHOTO: The Sill Coffee Plant

Whether or not your partner has become a plant parent already, this coffee plant is easy to take care of and will look great adorning their home office desk.

Fashion and beauty gifts

Toes Home Plush Slipper Socks, 6-Pack ($15.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Toes Home Plush Slipper Socks, 6-Pack

These comfy and colorful socks come in all sorts of designs so you can make sure your loved one’s feet stay warm all winter long.

CaitlynMinimalist Minimalist Name Necklace ($27.75, originally $37; etsy.com)

PHOTO: Etsy Minimalist Name Necklace

Get this necklace that can spell out your partner’s name in sterling silver, 18-karat gold or rose gold.

Glossier The Skin Care Set ($40, originally $52; glossier.com)

PHOTO: Glossier Glossier The Skin Care Set

If your other half has been dreaming of a skin care makeover, try this set from Glossier, packed with a cleanser, moisturizer and balm.

Stars Above 3-Piece Satin Long-Sleeve Pajama Set ($20, originally $25; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Stars Above 3-Piece Satin Long-Sleeve Pajama Set

Upgrade her sleepwear with this three-piece satin set from Stars Above. This set features an elegant style that comes in a striking burgundy or classic black.

Ugg Pompom Fleece-Lined Socks ($49.50; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Ugg Pompom Fleece-Lined Socks

These fleece-lined socks from Ugg are sure to keep her feet nice and toasty, even in the coldest of weather.

Oh La Cherie Naomi Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit ($48; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Oh La Cherie Naomi Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit

This lace bodysuit from Oh La Cherie is great for a more sultry Valentine’s Day, thanks to its plunging neckline and floral lace.

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace ($50; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace

This pendant is handcrafted in the USA and features a customizable initial for a personal touch. The design is simple yet stylish, so she’ll want to wear it every day.

Men’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt ($49.95; llbean.com)

PHOTO: L.L.Bean Men's Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt

He’ll be cozy, warm and stylish with this plaid flannel shirt from L.L.Bean. Crafted from Portuguese cotton flannel, it’s incredibly soft and comes in 13 different designs.

Romantic gifts

PlartGroup Heart-Shaped Custom 3D Glass Photo ($37.79; etsy.com)

PHOTO: Etsy PlartGroup Heart-Shaped Custom 3D Glass Photo

Turn any photo of you and your partner into an incredible work of art with this heart-shaped 3D glass photo.

Better Together Personalized Book of Love ($40; uncommongoods.com)

PHOTO: Uncommon Goods Better Together Personalized Book of Love

For a more personalized gift, try out this book that turns your relationship into a cute and heartfelt storybook, all based on your memories together.

Artifact Uprising Color Series Photo Book (starting at $20; artifactuprising.com)

PHOTO: Artifact Uprising Artifact Uprising Color Series Photo Book

This customizable photo book allows you to fill it with photos of you and your loved one on all your adventures.

BestSelf Intimacy Deck ($24.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon BestSelf Intimacy Deck

Get closer to your partner this Valentine’s Day with this introspective and intimate deck of conversation starters meant to help you understand each other on a deeper level.

Rifle Paper Co. Boatload of Love Postcard Set ($10; riflepaperco.com)

PHOTO: Rifle Paper Co. Rifle Paper Co. Boatload of Love Postcard Set

Send postcards to your Valentine whether they’re near or far with this cute postcard set from Rifle Paper Co.

Japanese Maple 3D Card ($13; lovepopcards.com)

PHOTO: Lovepop Cards Japanese Maple 3D Card

This gorgeous pop-up card will show your partner how much you love them with a red Japanese maple tree made out of paper.