The coronavirus pandemic is still going strong. But there's hope on the horizon

(CNN) Despite a year of pandemic-driven social isolation and pain, in which we lost hundreds of thousands of lives, there are encouraging signs on the horizon.

While it will take a concerted effort -- and a lot more people following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), like social distancing, mask wearing and getting regularly tested -- before we gain a semblance of pre-pandemic life, there is room for optimism.

Cases are going down

For the first time in almost two months, less than 100,000 Americans were hospitalized for Covid-19 on January 30 -- and the rate has since continued to decrease. The United States on Sunday reported 81,439 Covid-19 hospitalizations, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project , down from 132,474 hospitalizations on January 6 -- the highest number of daily hospitalizations reported so far.

Despite the good signs, Wen still has concerns, including the possibility that more contagious variants could become dominant in the next few months.

If we want numbers to continue decreasing, she says, safety precautions must remain in place.

"There are hopeful signs, but we are at a crossroad, because those signs of hope could quickly become eroded," Wen said. "Pandemic fatigue is very real. I fear when people see cases trending in the right direction restrictions will get loosened and people will resume their regular activities and cases will skyrocket again."

More people are getting vaccinated

Crucial to controlling the pandemic is getting about 70% to 85% of the population vaccinated to achieve herd immunity , according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

As of February 7, some 39 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in the US, which represents about 66% of the roughly 58 million doses distributed, according to data published last week by the CDC.

There is more encouraging news: The number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the US outnumbered new cases 10 to 1 this week.

More than 9 million vaccines doses were administered in the US last week, according to the CDC.

That's nearly 10 times more than the 958,965 new cases reported in the same seven-day period, data from Johns Hopkins University shows.

New coronavirus cases were down 15% last week compared to the last week of January, according to Johns Hopkins. Meanwhile, the pace of vaccinations increased about 5% from last week, CDC data shows, with the country averaging 1.3 million new shots a day over the last week despite a snowstorm that temporarily closed some sites in the Northeast.

While vaccine distribution started off slow -- only 12.3 million doses were administered in the first month -- hospitals, health centers and pharmacies are now getting some help to make things run smoother.

Several mass-vaccination sites, including New York's Yankee Stadium, San Francisco's Moscone Center and two sites in Maryland, are now serving eligible residents.

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote to President Joe Biden last week and offered every team stadium as a mass vaccination site. Seven NFL clubs have already activated their stadiums or nearby sites as vaccination centers.

And as soon as this week, pharmacies at CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Kroger and Publix will offer vaccines in select stores and states to people who are eligible.

Additionally, a third, single-shot Covid-19 vaccine may be on its way. The FDA's vaccine advisory committee will meet on February 26 to examine Johnson & Johnson's request for emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, Johnson & Johnson's does not have to be stored in freezers and can be stored for three months at refrigerator temperatures.

A new administration

Biden spent his first day in office rolling out his national strategy to get the coronavirus pandemic under control. He signed several executive actions, including ramping up vaccination supplies and requiring international travelers to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test prior to traveling to the US.

Fauci, the President's chief medical adviser, helped develop Biden's plan. He said it was a "liberating feeling" to be able to publicly talk about science without having to contradict the President, a frequent issue he had with former President Donald Trump.

"A lot of what's hindered our response so far is mixed messaging, where elected officials openly contradicted the advice from public health experts," Wen said.

"Having an administration that is not muzzling scientists and encouraging their top government scientist to speak to American people is really important for reestablishing trust and communicating urgent public health messages," she said.

Biden also began his presidency by asking Americans to wear masks for 100 days and requiring their use on federal property.

Transportation Security Administration workers now have the authority to enforce the President's transportation mask mandate "at TSA screening checkpoints and throughout the commercial and public transportation system," an authority they did not have under the Trump administration.

The order also requires people to wear a mask while using any form of public transportation, including on board planes, trains, buses, boats, subways, taxis and ride-shares, as well as inside airports and other transportation hubs.

The President's efforts to encourage -- and require -- mask wearing and social distancing, Wen says, shows how a leader "can become a role model for the rest of county."

Upcoming Covid-19 relief

The pandemic has had far-reaching economic consequences. Another 779,000 Americans -- nearly four times the level of the same period last year -- filed for first-time unemployment benefits in the last week of January, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Despite the dismal numbers, there's reason for optimism.