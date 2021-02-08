Someone tried to poison a Florida city by hacking into the water treatment system, sheriff says

(CNN) A hacker gained access into the water treatment system of Oldsmar, Florida, on Friday and tried to increase the levels of sodium hydroxide -- commonly referred to as lye -- in the city's water, officials said, putting thousands at risk of being poisoned.

The incident took place Friday when an operator noticed the intrusion and watched the hacker access the system remotely. The hacker adjusted the level of sodium hydroxide to more than 100 times its normal levels, according to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

The operator immediately reduced the level back. At no time was there a significant adverse effect to the city's water supply, and the public was never in danger, Gualtieri said. It is unknown if the breach happened from someone locally, nationally or even outside of the United States.

"This is somebody who is trying, as it appears on the surface, to do something bad. It's a bad act. It's a bad actor," Gualtieri said. "This isn't just 'Oh -- we're putting a little bit of chlorine -- or a little bit of fluoride, or a little bit of something,' we're basically talking about lye that you are taking form 100 parts per million to 11,100."

Early intervention prevented the attack from having more serious consequences, said Robert M. Lee, the CEO of Dragos Inc., an industrial cybersecurity company. But, he said, this type of attack is precisely what keeps industry experts awake at night.

