A woman wins a 6-figure lottery prize. The next day, she wins again

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) Two days. Two back-to-back lottery wins. Both in the six figures.

It must feel great to be Orlene Peterson right about now.

The Idaho woman won a $300,000 lottery prize -- and then the very next day, snagged $200,000 in another win.

What are the odds?

Well, officials at the Idaho Lottery crunched the numbers. And they estimate it's about 1 in 282.5 million.

Read More